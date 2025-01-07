Expand / Collapse search
Danish prime minister has blunt message for Trump: Greenland is not for sale

Denmark's prime minister insists that Greenland is not for sale to the US

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Trump says ownership of Greenland is 'absolute necessity' for national security Video

Trump says ownership of Greenland is 'absolute necessity' for national security

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react to former President Trump's speech in Arizona where he previewed his second term agenda and expressed intent to retake control of the Panama canal and purchase Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, as President-elect Trump has ramped up calls for the U.S. to acquire the island.

Frederiksen's comments to a Danish TV station come as the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., paid a visit to Greenland on Tuesday. The trip is a personal one and Trump Jr. is not expected to meet with any government officials. 

The Danish prime minister said in an interview that Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede "has been very, very clear – that there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either," according to The Hill.

DONALD TRUMP JR ARRIVES IN GREENLAND AS HIS FATHER SAYS DENMARK ‘GIVE IT UP’

Denmark prime minister

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

She reportedly told Danish television station TV 2 that Greenland will choose its own future and said, "We need to stay calm and stick to our principles," while praising the U.S. as a key Danish ally. 

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said he was "hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA'." The Republican attached a video that purportedly shows a Greenlander asking the U.S. to buy his country.

TRUMP ESCALATES PLANS TO ACQUIRE GREENLAND AFTER RESIDENT PLEADS: ‘DENMARK’S USING US'

Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Trump's son arrived Tuesday in Nuuk, the Arctic territory's capital. He met with locals, visited cultural sites and shot video for a podcast. The president-elect posted a video showing a plane emblazoned with the word "TRUMP" landing in Nuuk.

"Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland," Trump wrote. "The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" 

CANADA’S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FOLLOWING PARTY PRESSURE AMID CRITICISMS OF TRUMP, BUDGET HANDLING

Nuuk in Greenland, left, Donald Trump pointing, right

President-elect Trump proposed purchasing Greenland in 2019 during his first term. (Getty Images)

Trump also spoke with locals over speakerphone in video that supporters shared online.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital on Monday that Trump Jr. is "popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures."

Trump has previously flirted with the idea of buying the territory from Denmark, claiming it is of vital national security interest to the United States. 

At a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday afternoon, the president-elect again said, "Denmark should give it up." 

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

