Fox News Politics: Mr. Broke It

- Trump's criminal trial wraps up its third week

- University president breaks silence on anti-Israel agitators

- Only pro-life Dem in Congress indicted

Trump's Hope

During the 11th day of the criminal trial in the case N.Y. v. Trump, former Trump campaign and White House communications director testified that Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer, would often frustrate campaign staff and do things that were not helpful.

On the witness stand, Hicks testified that Cohen "used to like to call himself Mr. Fix It, but it was only because he first broke it."

Hicks testified under subpoena for the prosecution. She praised the former president at times, and got choked up when Trump's attorney asked her about her time working for the Trump Organization.

Cohen is a central player and could be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Bragg’s case against the former president that he falsified business records connected to a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to quiet her claims alleging an illicit affair with Trump in the early 2000s.

Trump paid a $9,000 fine for violating the judge's gag order ruling Friday, but there are still four more alleged violations that Judge Juan Merchan has yet to rule on. Trial resumes on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Campus Unrest

‘FLOOD THE GATES’: Guide to ‘escalate’ campus chaos spread among agitators at Ivy League ...Read more

PROSECUTOR'S PRIORITIES: NYC DA probes cop's 'unintentional discharge' in Columbia campus raid …Read more

NO MORE TESTS! Columbia Law Review editors argue that school cancel finals after mass arrests …Read more

'CAUSE FOR CONCERN: Biden brings up Islamophobia amid worst antisemitism outbreak in decades …Read more

'OVERLY BROAD': Bill designed to combat antisemitism raises bipartisan free speech concerns …Read more

'I LOVE YOU': Video reveals 'Squad' Democrat's message to anti-Jewish agitators during encampment Zoom call …Read more

Capitol Hill

CHARGES FILED: Justice Department indicts Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar …Read more

'RAISED YOU RIGHT': Lawmaker praises frat brothers for defending American flag …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'EVERYTHING IN OUR POWER': Biden opens up Obamacare to illegal immigrants shielded by DACA …Read more

FAITH IN REPUBLICANS: Catholics' support swings for Trump over Biden by significant margin: poll …Read more

BE MORE HUMBLE: Politico founder warns media ahead of election …Read more

BIG RISK: Bernie Sanders warns Biden's pro-Israel position may sink his presidency …Read more

