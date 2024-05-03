NY v. Trump trial resumes for day 11
Former President Trump's Manhattan trial will resume Friday. On Thursday, witnesses testified about an alleged "catch and kill" scheme with former National Inquirer publisher David Pecker to bury a story about Trump's alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Former President Trump’s unprecedented trial in Manhattan resumes for its 11th day on Friday, when the presiding judge could rule on the former president's remaining alleged gag order violations, and the court is expected to hear continued testimony from a computer forensics expert.
Trump is expected back in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the final day of the third week of his trial.
Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing Thursday morning to consider the remaining alleged gag order violations against Trump. The 45th president was fined $9,000 on Tuesday for violating the order — which bans him from speaking publicly about witnesses and family members of court officials — on nine separate occasions. The district attorney's office argued Trump violated the gag order on 14 separate occasions.
Merchan did not deliver a ruling on the remaining alleged violations Thursday but could issue a decision Friday. In his initial gag order ruling, Merchan warned that Trump could face jail time if there are "continued willful violations" of the order.
Trump said he would appeal the gag order during remarks after the trial adjourned Thursday evening.
Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters Thursday after exiting the Manhattan courtroom following the 10th day of the criminal trial in the case N.Y. v. Trump.
The 2024 GOP presumptive nominee said he was "very happy" with how things were going in the courtroom despite calling the trial "ridiculous" and "election interference at the highest level."
"We're seeing all of the crime that's going on outside, and to be sitting in this courtroom is just ridiculous. It is election interference at the highest level that's never been done before in our country. And I shouldn't be campaigning right now," Trump said.
Trump continued to express frustrations with Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the criminal case, calling him "totally conflicted" after holding another hearing earlier this morning on 4 additional gag order violations. Trump said he would appeal the gag order, which he said prevents him from testifying in the case.
"He has me under an unconstitutional gag order. Nobody's ever had that before. And we don't like it, and it's not fair. Other people are allowed to do whatever they want to us, and I'm not allowed as...the Republican Party nominee, and the one who's leading Biden by a lot, I'm not allowed to talk," Trump said.
"So I'm not allowed to testify because of an unconstitutional gag order. We're appealing the gag order. And let's see what happens," Trump added.
The trial will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.
The ex-lawyer of adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified Thursday that he thought Donald Trump was "going to lose" the 2016 presidential election, and pressed trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to settle the payment before losing "leverage."
During the final rounds of questioning to Daniel's lawyer, Keith Davidson, he admitted he spoke to Cohen, pressing him to settle the $130,000 payment to Daniels to quiet her claims of an alleged extramarital affair she had with Trump in 2006, before the 2016 election. He said Trump "will lose", and subsequently his client would lose her leverage. Trump has denied every having the affair.
That phone call was described as intense and full of expletives. Trump's defense team is hoping to connect that call with Davidson’s alleged pattern of squeezing people for money during vulnerable times.
Earlier this week, Davison testified about his work for another client, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has also said she had an affair with Trump. American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story as part of a "catch and kill" scheme prosecutors allege was used to bolster Trump's presidential campaign.
The trial of N.Y. v. Trump resumed Thursday afternoon after a short break. Keith Davidson, attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, took the witness stand again for cross-examination from defense attorney Emil Bove.
Before Davidson took the stand again, defense attorney Susan Necheles asked for a stack of articles that Trump wishes to post on Truth Social to be reviewed for gag order violations because they discuss the case. She asked review to avoid any ambiguity.
Manhattan attorney Matthew Colangelo said he needed to review the articles, adding that he understands there is a political campaign, but there is also a criminal trial.
But Judge Juan Merchan said he would not give an advance rulings on the articles, adding that there is no ambiguity in the gag order. He told the defense team that if there is doubt to “steer clear.”
When Necheles tried to bring up another point, Merchan cut her off, saying, “I’m not going to argue with you.”
Keith Davidson, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, said in court Thursday that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was not “hush money,” but a “consideration” payment.
Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Johsua Steinglass pressed Davidson on the witness stand about Daniels’ statement in January 2018, which Davidson prepared for his client, that denied any relationship with Trump and said that her only interaction with Trump was “a few public appearances and nothing more.”
“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement says. “I don’t believe that Stormy ever alleged that any interaction with Trump was ‘romantic,‘” Davidson testified Thursday. But it is his understanding that Daniels had a sexual encounter with Trump.
He also said the payment “wasn’t a payoff.”
“It wasn’t a payoff. And it wasn’t hush money. It was consideration,” Davidson said, adding that he would never use “hush money” to describe the money exchange. He would only refer to it as “consideration.”
“Consideration” is a contractual legal term for what someone gives in return for the promise to abide by a contract; in this case, money. The payment was labeled "legal fees" in Trump's accounting, which prosecutors allege amounted to fraud.
Steinglass asked about the truthfulness of the Daniels’ statement. Davidson replied, “I think it’s technically true.”
He continues that he doesn’t believe anyone alleged of a relationship between Daniels and Trump -- it was an interaction. Davidson said he believes a “relationship” to be an ongoing occurrence.
A witness in the NY v. Trump case in Manhattan testified that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen wanted a job in the 45th president’s administration, despite previously denying wanting a White House role during congressional testimony.
Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, continued his testimony before the court Thursday, when he said that Cohen had been hopeful that he would land a position as White House chief of staff or attorney general in the lead-up to Trump’s inauguration.
Davidson also recounted that Cohen had been upset he was "not going to Washington" following Trump’s win in 2016.
"Can you f---ing believe I’m not going to Washington after everything I’ve done for that guy? I can’t believe I’m not going to Washington… I’ve saved his a--…," Davidson recounted of a conversation he had had with a "despondent and saddened Michael Cohen" in December following the 2016 election.
Davidson testified that Cohen had called him while shopping in a California store memorably decorated with an "Alice in Wonderland"-type theme.
The NY v. Trump case focuses on Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 to allegedly quiet her claims of an alleged extramarital affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.
Cohen lamented to Davidson in the December call that he had not yet been reimbursed for the sum he had paid Daniels, according to Davidson’s testimony.
Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses. Prosecutors are working to prove that Trump falsified records with the intent to commit or conceal a second crime, which is a felony, in violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
