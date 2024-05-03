NY v. Trump trial resumes for day 11

Former President Trump’s unprecedented trial in Manhattan resumes for its 11th day on Friday, when the presiding judge could rule on the former president's remaining alleged gag order violations, and the court is expected to hear continued testimony from a computer forensics expert.

Trump is expected back in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the final day of the third week of his trial.

Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing Thursday morning to consider the remaining alleged gag order violations against Trump. The 45th president was fined $9,000 on Tuesday for violating the order — which bans him from speaking publicly about witnesses and family members of court officials — on nine separate occasions. The district attorney's office argued Trump violated the gag order on 14 separate occasions.

Merchan did not deliver a ruling on the remaining alleged violations Thursday but could issue a decision Friday. In his initial gag order ruling, Merchan warned that Trump could face jail time if there are "continued willful violations" of the order.

Trump said he would appeal the gag order during remarks after the trial adjourned Thursday evening.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this update.