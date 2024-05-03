Expand / Collapse search
Columbia Law Review editors urge school to cancel finals after police raid left students 'highly emotional'

NYPD removed anti-Israel protesters from Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after the building was occupied by the agitators

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Student sues Columbia University over alleged failures to protect Jewish students

Columbia University pre-med student Erin McNulty and George Washington University student Josh Shapiro join 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss how protests on their campuses have affected them.

Editors at the Columbia Law Review, one of the most prestigious law journals in the country, are urging Columbia Law School to cancel final exams for students.

A statement from the Columbia Law Review's Administrative Board Student Editors issued Wednesday also argued that students should receive "passing grades for their work throughout the semester." 

The statement, posted on the Law Review's Instagram page and flagged by The Free Beacon, cites the "violence" after students occupied Hamilton Hall on campus, prompting law enforcement to raid the building. 

Columbia Law School and Columbia's Hamilton Hall split image

Editors at the Columbia Law Review, one of the most prestigious law journals in the country, are urging Columbia Law School to cancel final exams for students. (Getty Images)

"The violence we witnessed last night has irrevocably shaken many of us on the Review," the statement reads. "We know this to be the same for a majority of our classmates. Videos have circulated of police clad in riot gear mocking and brutalizing our students." 

"The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time. This only follows the growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold, and as the blatant antisemitism, islamophobia, and racism on campus have escalated," the letter continues. 

The statement also called out Columbia Law School's administration for having "refused to consider our calls for making all classes this semester mandatory Pass/Fail."

NYPD officers go through the windows

An NYPD officer enters through the windows of a Columbia University building. (WNYW)

Approximately 300 people were arrested at Columbia and nearby City College on Tuesday night, with preliminary charges that ranged from trespassing to criminal mischief to burglary, according to police. 

Many of the protesters in Hamilton Hall were not students at the university, but outside agitators, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard told "Your World Cavuto" on Thursday. 

"They are professionals," he said. "They may just fly in for a day or two and leave. You'll see them traveling around the country, and they have funding."

A spokesperson for Columbia Law School told Fox News Digital that the exam schedule would proceed forward. 

"Law School exams resumed on Thursday, May 2, after a one-day suspension, and will be administered through the conclusion of the exam period," the statement reads. 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

