Fox News Politics: Kamala's 180

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- Vance and Walz to debate October 1st 

- RFK Jr. reportedly seeks out Harris cabinet position in exchange for dropping out

- Google confirms Iran targeted the Trump & Harris campaigns…

Singing a Different Tune

Vice President Harris is doing an about-face on several far-left policies as she distances herself from President Biden and attempts to make a name of her own as the Democratic presidential nominee. 

In her first policy speech in North Carolina later this week and then next week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris plans to present to Americans who she is and how she will govern essentially for the first time since Biden backed out of the race and endorsed her presidential campaign. 

In recent weeks, Harris has shifted on at least five major policy stances: mandatory assault rifle buybacks, fracking, immigration, health care and a federal jobs guarantee. 

While campaigning for president in 2019, she endorsed a mandatory buyback program for assault rifles. 

"We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program," Harris said in October 2019, according to NBC News. "It’s got to be smart, we got to do it the right way. But there are 5 million [assault weapons] at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we’re going to have to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets, but doing it the right way." 

In 2024, a Harris spokesperson says she wouldn’t push a mandatory buyback program for assault rifles. …Read more

Kamala Harris waving to rally crowd from stage

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

White House

NO 'GENIUS' NEEDED: Retired NYPD Lt. exposes how Biden-Harris administration cooked the books on crime record …Read more

LATE ENTRY: DOJ finds 11th-hour Biden transcripts: watchdog …Read more

STAY THE COURSE: Biden says Harris 'not going to' distance herself from his economic policies …Read more

Capitol Hill

NO 'MAGIC WAND': Unearthed video shows longtime Dem rebuked student loan forgiveness before flip-flopping …Read more

POINT SCORING: Tense US, China standoff over Olympic drug testing hits House GOP …Read more

DISGRACED AND REPLACED: NJ Gov Phil Murphy has a pick ready to fill disgraced Sen. Menendez's seat …Read more

closeup shot of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks to the media as he exits Manhattan federal court on July 16, 2024 in New York City. Menendez and his wife Nadine are accused of taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car, and cash in exchange for using Menendez's position to help the government of Egypt and other corrupt acts according to an indictment from the Southern District of New York. The jury found Menendez guilty on all counts.  (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

'DUCK AND HIDE': Trump flips script on Harris with second press conference in a week as pressure mounts to face media …Read more

‘WE DON’T BELIEVE IT': Vance accuses media of painting Harris as 'second coming of Abraham Lincoln' …Read more

STAGE IS SET: Vance agrees to debate Walz on Oct. 1 in NYC …Read more

'COMPLETELY SCRIPTED': Harris, Walz ripped for interviewing each other before doing media interviews …Read more

Harris and Walz in Las Vegas

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and Minnesota Governor and Democratics vice presidential candidate Tim Walz were slammed on social media for sharing a "cringe" video of themselves interviewing each other.  (RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

25 DAYS AND COUNTING: Harris camp still silent on when VP will hold formal press conference …Read more

QUID PRO QUO: RFK Jr. reportedly asked Harris for Cabinet position in exchange for dropping out …Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. ( (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

'BEYOND CONTROL': Trump says under Biden-Harris admin US has 'new category' of crime …Read more

STAMP OF APPROVAL: More Americans are liking both Harris, Trump: poll …Read more

'PLAYING POLITICS': Harris campaign 'playing politics' by announcing her stance on key issues: strategist …Read more

Antisemitism Exposed

'SO UNIMAGINABLE': Federal judge rules against UCLA in lawsuit over ‘Jew Exclusion Zone' …Read more

POLICE CLASH: Anti-Israel protesters clash with law enforcement, unleash smoke bombs following Harris rally …Read more

Protesters outside Harris event in Harlem, New York City

Protesters unleashed smoke bombs outside the Kamala Harris rally in Harlem, New York.  (Freedom TV)

Across America

'NOT MY GOVERNOR': Minnesota small business owner rips Harris VP pick's 'radical' policies dealing with this key issue …Read more

HOSTILE INTERFERENCE: Google report confirms Iranian hackers targeted Trump, Harris campaigns …Read more

'PREGNANT PERSONS': Ohio Sen Sherrod Brown scrubbed 'women' from bill on pregnancy …Read more

pregnant woman ultrasound, left; Sen. Sherrod Brown, right

Sherrod Brown scrubbed the word "women" from a bill relating to enrollment periods for pregnant women. (Getty Images)

'QUESTIONABLE': Climate Judiciary Project accused of 'corruptly influencing courts' through judge training program …Read more

'NAKED ELECTION-INTERFERENCE': Trump legal team calls for sentencing in Bragg case to be delayed until after election …Read more

