Biden says Harris 'not going to' distance herself from his economic policies

Reports have circulated that Harris is hoping to drop Biden-era baggage with pivots on key economic issues

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden says Harris 'not going to' distance herself from his economic policies

President Biden told Fox News's Peter Doocy that his vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, will not be distancing herself from his economic policies.

President Biden claims Vice President Kamala Harris is not going to distance herself from his economic policy agenda.

Reports have circulated that the Democratic presidential nominee is seeking to stand apart from the policies of the Biden administration, which insiders say are too unpopular and could prove to be a liability.

"How much does it bother you that Vice President Harris might soon, for political reasons, start to distance herself from your economic plan?" Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden during a press conference on Thursday.

TRUMP CAMP THANKS WH FOR CONFIRMING THERE'S 'NO DAYLIGHT' BETWEEN HARRIS, BIDEN: 'KAMALA CREATED THIS MESS'

Biden Doocy

Biden told Doocy on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "not going to" distance herself from his administration's economic policies as she seeks to succeed him in the Oval Office. (Fox News)

"She's not going to," Biden replied, before walking away from the reporter.

The comment shows surprising confidence in the face of recent reports that Harris is not in lockstep with the administration.

An Axios report published Wednesday claimed the Harris-Walz campaign is consciously seeking to disentangle the vice president from the Biden administration's unpopular economic policies.

FORMER BIDEN ADVISER SUSAN RICE SAYS HARRIS HAS BEEN AN 'INTEGRAL ARCHITECT' OF THE ADMINISTRATION'S AGENDA

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. (AP/Julia Nikhinson)

Key positions Harris is looking to pivot away from Biden include fracking, decriminalization of illegal immigration into the country and health care – according to the Axios report.

The vice president is reportedly most concerned with tackling inflation in new, more direct ways in order to free herself from the negative baggage that over three years of rapid inflation has created for the Democratic Party.

Harris announced on Thursday her intention to ban "price gouging" on groceries, which have seen a cost increase of over 20% over the last three years.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to questions on Monday. (White House)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has previously dismissed questions about Vice President Kamala Harris' support for President Biden's economic policies. (White House)

Conversely, the White House has been keen to emphasize unity between Biden and Harris, claiming there is "no daylight" between their individual agendas.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday during the White House press briefing that Biden and Harris have been "aligned" throughout the administration.

"[Harris is] going to lay out her vision. But again, they've been aligned, you know, they've been aligned for the last three and a half years. There's not been any daylight," Jean-Pierre said. 

