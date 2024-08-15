Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Polls

Harris, Trump favorability ratings are on the rise among American voters, poll finds

Pew Research Center survey finds more Americans are ‘extremely motivated’ to vote in November

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Trump leads Harris in new Fox News Poll with economy as key voter issue Video

Trump leads Harris in new Fox News Poll with economy as key voter issue

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich breaks down new Fox News Polling giving Trump the the advantage with independent voters and on key issues.

The favorability ratings of both Vice President Harris and former President Trump are on the rise as a greater number of Americans are saying they are "extremely motivated" to vote in this November’s election, a new poll has found. 

The Pew Research Center survey of 9,201 adults – including 7,569 registered voters – has revealed that Harris’ overall favorability rating has increased from 36% to 44% since May, while Trump’s has gone up from 39% to 42%. 

Among voters who identify as Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents, Harris’ approval has jumped from 65% to 83%, while Trump's is at 79% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. 

Nationally, Harris is slightly leading Trump among all voters, 46% to 45%, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trails in third with 7%, according to the poll. 

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT – TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY ONE POINT 

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former President Trump. (Getty Images)

The poll also found that 70% of Harris supporters are saying they are "extremely motivated" to vote, up from 63% of Biden supporters who felt the same way in early July when he was still in the presidential race. 

Meanwhile, 72% of Trump supporters that were surveyed reported feeling the same way, up from 63% in July. 

Even though Biden has abandoned his re-election bid, the poll found that he still has just a 37% approval rating among the American public. 

POLLING GURU CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST OVER RELYING ON POLLS: IN LAST TWO ELECTIONS, ‘THEY UNDERESTIMATED TRUMP’ 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Las Vegas.  (AP/Julia Nikhinson)

But one number that has changed is the number of "double negative" voters who earlier this year indicated to pollsters that they did not like either candidate, according to the Pew Research Center. 

In May, a quarter of American voters said they held both unfavorable views of Trump and Biden, but now with Harris in the race, that number has fallen to 14%. 

Trump arrives at North Carolina campaign rally

Former President Trump arrives before speaking at a campaign rally on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.  (AP/Matt Kelley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The poll was conducted from Aug. 5-11. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics