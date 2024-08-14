Pro-Palestine protesters clash with law enforcement, unleash smoke bombs following Harris rally

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with law enforcement and stormed an afterparty marking Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in New York City.

In video footage, demonstrators were seen lining the street following a Harris rally attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Harlem.

"You set Palestine on fire," one of the protesters was heard yelling.

The video footage captured anti-Israel protests creating a ruckus and setting off smoke bombs.

"How dare you," another yelled. "

Harris has faced protesters at previous campaign stops, shouting them down after they interrupted the event.

"You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," Harris said at a Michigan campaign event, eliciting static cheers from the audience.

The Biden administration's support of Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip has been a weak spot for the administration.