Kamala Harris

Pro-Palestine protesters clash with law enforcement, unleash smoke bombs following Harris rally

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with police in New York City following a Harris rally

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Protesters clash with police after storming Harris rally afterparty Video

Protesters clash with police after storming Harris rally afterparty

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside of Kamala Harris campaign event venue attended by Mayor Adams in Harlem, New York on Wednesday, August 14. (FreedomNewsTV)

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with law enforcement and stormed an afterparty marking Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in New York City.

In video footage, demonstrators were seen lining the street following a Harris rally attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Harlem.

"You set Palestine on fire," one of the protesters was heard yelling.

The video footage captured anti-Israel protests creating a ruckus and setting off smoke bombs.

"How dare you," another yelled. "

Protesters

Protesters unleashed smoke bombs outside the Kamala Harris rally in Harlem, New York.  (Freedom TV)

Harris has faced protesters at previous campaign stops, shouting them down after they interrupted the event.

"You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," Harris said at a Michigan campaign event, eliciting static cheers from the audience. 

The Biden administration's support of Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip has been a weak spot for the administration. 

