Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: 'Highly Inflammatory'

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- Democratic congressman demands expansion of Trump's security perimeter 

- Security experts weigh in on risk to Trump after second assassination attempt

- Democrats pour $25 million into Senate races

Heated Rhetoric

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said President Biden and Vice President Harris’ "rhetoric" is what is causing him to be "shot at," following the second assassination attempt against him since July, while telling Fox News Digital that the suspected gunman "acted" on "highly inflammatory language" of Democrats.  

Trump spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital Monday morning, just a day after he was rushed off of the golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., after the Secret Service discovered a gunman in the bushes. 

The suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, had an AK-47 style rifle pointing through the chain-link fence out toward the green; a go-pro camera; and two backpacks. He ran from the scene but was pulled over and arrested on I-95. 

Authorities are treating the episode as an apparent assassination attempt against Trump.

Trump was safe following the second assassination attempt against him since July….Read more

left: Donald Trump; right: Ryan Wesley Routh

(Ryan Wesley Routh, right, is alleged to have attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.)

White House

SACRED LAND: Apache tribe takes fight with federal government, copper producers to Supreme Court …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempts

'UNACCEPTABLE': Dem rep demands Secret Service expand Trump protective perimeter …Read more

CLOSE CALL: Security, military experts weigh in on danger to Trump in latest attempt on his life …Read more

fencing seen at gap in vegetation at Trump golf club

An exterior view of a gap in vegetation along the perimeter of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2024. Ryan Routh was arrested on Sunday after allegedly attempting to assassination former President Donald Trump from a similar opening along the golf course. Mega for Fox News Digital (Mega for Fox News Digital)

'HIGHLY DAMAGING': Whistleblower allegations on first Trump assassination attempt 'highly damaging' to Secret Service: Hawley …Read more

PAPER TRAIL: Suspect in second Trump attempted assassination has lengthy pro-Ukraine paper trail …Read more

'BURNT OUT': Secret Service ‘redlined,' Pennsylvania task force says after assassination plot …Read more

WEIRD RESPONSE: Trump assassination attempt suspect laughs, smiles during first court appearance in Florida …Read more

Ryan Routh in courtroom sketch

Court sketch depicting Routh in Federal court in West Palm Beach, FL, on Monday, September 16, 2024. Routh is facing charges of charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh is suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (Lothar Speer )

Capitol Hill

'WE MUST STOP THEM: House Dem leader slammed 'extreme MAGA' GOP amid news of Trump assassination attempt …Read more

'NO JOKE': Vulnerable Dem blasted for blaming 'fearmongering' as top issue related to border crime …Read more

'CONFLICT OF INTEREST': Tammy Baldwin faces scrutiny over partner's Wall Street gig …Read more

Eric Hovde, Tammy Baldwin

Republican challenger Eric Hovde has called Sen. Tammy Baldwin's relationship with Maria Brisbane a conflict of interest and urged her to disclose her partner'ss assets and clients.  (Reuters)

Tales from the Trail 

'END THE MIGRANT INVASION': Trump reveals new pledge amid Haitian refugee controversy …Read more

BIG SPENDER: Dems pour $25M into ground game as GOP inches closer to Senate majority …Read more

HIGH STAKES MEETING: Harris eyes endorsement in high-stakes meeting with only major union that hasn't endorsed her campaign …Read more

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Harris-Trump race rocked by second assassination attempt with 50 days until election …Read more

'LIVELIHOODS' AT STAKE: 'Auto Workers for Trump' says union support ballooning …Read more

Brian Pannebecker at podium with former President Trump to his left

Brian Pannebecker, founder of Auto Workers for Trump 2024, left, speaks beside former US President Donald Trump during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Twenty-two Republican-led states urged the US Supreme Court to delay Donald Trump's criminal trial for election interference, casting the federal prosecution as an effort to undermine his campaign to recapture the White House. (Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Across America

'POLITICAL PERSECUTION': America First Legal sues Manhattan DA's office for records related to Trump prosecution …Read more

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: Trial on using race-based admissions in the Naval Academy kicks off …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics