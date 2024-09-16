Fox News Politics: 'Highly Inflammatory'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said President Biden and Vice President Harris’ "rhetoric" is what is causing him to be "shot at," following the second assassination attempt against him since July, while telling Fox News Digital that the suspected gunman "acted" on "highly inflammatory language" of Democrats.

Trump spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital Monday morning, just a day after he was rushed off of the golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., after the Secret Service discovered a gunman in the bushes.

The suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, had an AK-47 style rifle pointing through the chain-link fence out toward the green; a go-pro camera; and two backpacks. He ran from the scene but was pulled over and arrested on I-95.

Authorities are treating the episode as an apparent assassination attempt against Trump.

Trump was safe following the second assassination attempt against him since July ….Read more

White House

SACRED LAND: Apache tribe takes fight with federal government, copper producers to Supreme Court …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempts

'UNACCEPTABLE': Dem rep demands Secret Service expand Trump protective perimeter …Read more

CLOSE CALL: Security, military experts weigh in on danger to Trump in latest attempt on his life …Read more

'HIGHLY DAMAGING': Whistleblower allegations on first Trump assassination attempt 'highly damaging' to Secret Service: Hawley …Read more

PAPER TRAIL: Suspect in second Trump attempted assassination has lengthy pro-Ukraine paper trail …Read more

'BURNT OUT': Secret Service ‘redlined,' Pennsylvania task force says after assassination plot …Read more

WEIRD RESPONSE: Trump assassination attempt suspect laughs, smiles during first court appearance in Florida …Read more

Capitol Hill

'WE MUST STOP THEM: House Dem leader slammed 'extreme MAGA' GOP amid news of Trump assassination attempt …Read more

'NO JOKE': Vulnerable Dem blasted for blaming 'fearmongering' as top issue related to border crime …Read more

'CONFLICT OF INTEREST': Tammy Baldwin faces scrutiny over partner's Wall Street gig …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'END THE MIGRANT INVASION': Trump reveals new pledge amid Haitian refugee controversy …Read more

BIG SPENDER: Dems pour $25M into ground game as GOP inches closer to Senate majority …Read more

HIGH STAKES MEETING: Harris eyes endorsement in high-stakes meeting with only major union that hasn't endorsed her campaign …Read more

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Harris-Trump race rocked by second assassination attempt with 50 days until election …Read more

'LIVELIHOODS' AT STAKE: 'Auto Workers for Trump' says union support ballooning …Read more

Across America

'POLITICAL PERSECUTION': America First Legal sues Manhattan DA's office for records related to Trump prosecution …Read more

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: Trial on using race-based admissions in the Naval Academy kicks off …Read more

