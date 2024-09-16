Trump assassination attempt suspect laughs, smiles during first court appearance in Florida

The suspect in the second assassination attempt on former President Trump laughed and smiled ahead of his first court appearance in Florida on Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, wearing jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles, walked into court and smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began, Fox News observed.

No cameras were permitted inside the federal court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, regarding charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh, 58, appeared fully engaged and answered all the questions from the judge during the about 10-minute-long hearing Monday. He will be formally arraigned on Sept. 30.

Fox News is told additional federal charges are possible. The initial charges announced Monday will keep Routh in custody.

On Monday, the judge read the potential penalties for each charge. The first offense carried a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release. The second offense carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release. Routh responded "yes" when asked if he understood the penalties.

The judge also asked Routh if he was able to afford his own defense attorney or if he needed a public defender. Routh said he does not have enough income, and when asked by the judge, said he makes about $3,000 a month, has zero savings and owns zero real estate. Routh also told the court he has two trucks in Hawaii worth about $1,000 each, partially supports his 25-year-old son and does not own any jewelry.

U.S. Attorney Adam McMichael asked that Routh remain in custody, arguing that he is a pre-trial flight risk and citing an alleged attempt to obstruct.

The prosecution asked that a detention hearing be held in three days, but the defense sought five days to better prepare, which the judge granted.

The detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23, and ta probable cause hearing is set for Sept. 30.

Routh was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities spotted a rifle poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.

Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing golf noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

Despite authorities initially describing the weapon as an AK-style rifle, court documents obtained by Fox News say agents later recovered an SKS-style rifle from the area from which Routh fled.

In the affidavit attached to the criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that based on his training and knowledge, that type of rifle is not manufactured in Florida, indicating probable cause to believe that the SKS-style rifle seized from the tree line at Trump International Golf Course had previously traveled in interstate or foreign commerce. The serial number was "obliterated" and unreadable to the naked eye, the document said.

An agent fired and Routh dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, an aiming scope and a GoPro camera, authorities said.

Authorities say a witness spotted and snapped a photo of Routh coming out of the bushes and hopping into a car. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

It was the second apparent assassination attempt targeting Trump in two months. On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fox News' Shona Holagh, Heather Lacy and the Associated Press contributed to this report.