Fox News Politics: FISA flops

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

What's happening? 

-Biden hints at executive order which will close the border

-Senate GOP readies for battle if Senate Dems reject Mayorkas impeachment

-Texas Democrat proposes Black Americans should not pay taxes as a form of reparations

FISA Under Axe

More than a dozen House GOP privacy hawks have blocked the House of Representatives from advancing a Speaker Mike Johnson-backed bill to renew a controversial federal government surveillance tool known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

It comes hours after former President Trump posted on Truth Social, "KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME AND MANY OTHERS."

Nineteen Republicans voted against their party leadership to tank a procedural vote that would have allowed for the House to debate and then vote on the bill itself. The final vote was 193 to 228. 

The House Judiciary Committee backed an amendment that would force U.S. officials to seek a warrant before querying communications made by an American, which national security-minded Republicans have largely opposed.

Multiple sources told Fox News Digital that Johnson spoke out against the amendment during a closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans on Wednesday, spurring anger from GOP hardliners.

A split image of Speaker Mike Johnson and the FBI headquarters logo

Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to have the House vote on FISA Section 702 next week, sources said (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

White House

SHUT IT DOWN: Biden hints at possible executive order to effectively close the border

Capitol Hill

HOT AIR: Rep. Jackson Lee trashed after insulting critics of her moon 'made of gases' gaffe

THIS MEANS WAR: Senate GOP readies battle plan if Dems table Mayorkas impeachment trial

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Senators demand FBI agents testify about 'highly credible' source who allegedly made up Biden bribery scheme

'NO AUTHORITY': Republicans push back on DOJ election law task force

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'POLITICAL FARCE': Undecided voters question 'timing' of the multiple Trump indictments

FIGHTING WORDS: Trump lashes out at former VP Pence, who criticized his lukewarm abortion statement

BACKTRACKING?: Trump says Arizona pro-life law went 'too far' as Biden camp claims policy U-turn

GREEN NEW YEAR: Scalise kicks off 2024 fundraising rush with $12M in first 3 months

House Majority Leader Scalise, a White man with sparse white hair, gesturing with his left hand

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Across America

THREE STRIKES TOO MANY: Governor kills Maine proposal to end 'three strikes' law for petty theft

SHOW ME THE MONEY: Texas Dem suggests Black people should not pay taxes as form of reparations

MENENDEZ TRIAL: Nadine Menendez requests trial postponement due to 'serious medical condition'

TRUMP EXEC SENTENCED: Former Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg gets 5 months for perjury in New York AG's fraud case

'IT'S THEIRS': Fox footage shows migrants, smugglers swarming New Mexico

RISING AGAIN: Inflation accelerates more than expected in March as high prices persist

DEBT CRUNCH: Federal debt interest costs have eclipsed defense spending: CBO

