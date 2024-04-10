Fox News Politics: FISA flops

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

FISA Under Axe

More than a dozen House GOP privacy hawks have blocked the House of Representatives from advancing a Speaker Mike Johnson-backed bill to renew a controversial federal government surveillance tool known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

It comes hours after former President Trump posted on Truth Social, "KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME AND MANY OTHERS."

Nineteen Republicans voted against their party leadership to tank a procedural vote that would have allowed for the House to debate and then vote on the bill itself. The final vote was 193 to 228.

The House Judiciary Committee backed an amendment that would force U.S. officials to seek a warrant before querying communications made by an American, which national security-minded Republicans have largely opposed.

Multiple sources told Fox News Digital that Johnson spoke out against the amendment during a closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans on Wednesday, spurring anger from GOP hardliners.

White House

Biden hints at possible executive order to effectively close the border

Capitol Hill

Rep. Jackson Lee trashed after insulting critics of her moon 'made of gases' gaffe

Senate GOP readies battle plan if Dems table Mayorkas impeachment trial

Senators demand FBI agents testify about 'highly credible' source who allegedly made up Biden bribery scheme

Republicans push back on DOJ election law task force

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Undecided voters question 'timing' of the multiple Trump indictments

Trump lashes out at former VP Pence, who criticized his lukewarm abortion statement

Trump says Arizona pro-life law went 'too far' as Biden camp claims policy U-turn

Scalise kicks off 2024 fundraising rush with $12M in first 3 months

Across America

Governor kills Maine proposal to end 'three strikes' law for petty theft

Texas Dem suggests Black people should not pay taxes as form of reparations

Nadine Menendez requests trial postponement due to 'serious medical condition'

Former Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg gets 5 months for perjury in New York AG's fraud case

Fox footage shows migrants, smugglers swarming New Mexico

Inflation accelerates more than expected in March as high prices persist

Federal debt interest costs have eclipsed defense spending: CBO

