Undecided voters say 'timing' of Trump indictments is ‘politically motivated:’ ‘Doesn't seem fair at all’

A focus group of undecided voters in battleground states admitted Wednesday that they are skeptical about the indictments against former President Trump, believing the timing to be politically motivated.

Eight undecided voters from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were asked questions about a wide range of topics for a new project called "The Undecideds" by the video platform 2WAY in association with Wick Insights. The voters unanimously blasted President Biden's economic policy in another segment.

Journalist Mark Halperin, one of the founding members of the 2WAY platform who helped design "The Undecideds" project, asked the focus group their opinions regarding the multiple indictments against the former president and whether it would influence their vote.

"I just think they're a political farce. If this was such a big deal – we have a policy in America, right to a speedy trial. Why wasn't this brought up in 2020 or 2021?" Shawn, a Pennsylvania undecided who voted for Trump in 2020, asked.

While some believed that Trump could likely be guilty of something, they said that the charges also appear to be a "weaponization" of the Justice Department.

"It just feels like the DOJ at this point is completely abusing the justice system. Don't get me wrong, there are some things that I agree, like, he probably…well, I don't have the facts, but he probably should be charged, he probably was guilty of some of that. But it's entirely being weaponized, and it doesn't seem fair at all. It feels like just like a Big Brother tactic to keep dissenters down," Omar, a Michigan voter who supported Biden in 2020, said.

"If they have the proof, then why is it being dragged out so far?" Michigan voter Kim added.

When asked whether they believed the timing and the way the prosecutions have been dragged out was "politically motivated," all eight voters said yes.

Halperin asked another Michigan voter, Tanisha, whether a Trump conviction would influence her support.

"I think it would depend on the charges. Because it was dragged out for so long, it depends on the charges," Tanisha responded.

Halperin told Fox News Digital that these responses show that the Trump indictments may not be a political dealbreaker for some voters.

"Even the members of the group who felt Donald Trump might have broken the law in some of these cases joined all of the rest of the participants in expressing strongly that the timing of all of the prosecutions leading up to the election is politically motivated. When even Biden 2020 voters are repeating a Mar-a-Lago talking point, that is something significant. This suggests another reason to be skeptical that a felony conviction would necessarily spell doom for Trump's campaign with undecided voters," Halperin said.

Halperin described "The Undecideds" to Fox News Digital as "an unprecedented 2024 battleground state project that will bring together the most critical voters in the country, drawn exclusively from the seven states that will pick the next American president."

"Through a unique combination of synchronized polling and focus groups, viewers will meet, learn about, and hear from fellow citizens in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, and watch as they grapple with indecision about whom to support for president – or whether to vote at all," he added.