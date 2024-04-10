Rep. Jackson Lee ripped after defending her moon gaffe and blaming it on GOP: ‘Vote better people’

Social media users trashed Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after she turned her gaffe about the moon being "made of gases" into a slam of Republicans on social media Tuesday.

Reacting to the backlash she received for telling school children that the moon is made of gases ahead of Monday’s eclipse, the lawmaker said that her Republican critics are hounding her because they have a "lust for stupidity."

She gave a speech at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston on the day of the eclipse, telling an assembly of students, "Sometimes, you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle which is made up mostly of gases, and that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the Moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?"

Elsewhere in her address, Rep. Jackson Lee described the moon as a "planet," another inaccuracy.

The lawmaker’s speech went viral on social media due to its scientific errors, which became all the more notable in light of the fact that she was once the leader of the House Science Committee’s space subcommittee.

Jackson Lee responded to the criticism she received by insisting it was a mistake – that she was referring to the sun – and insulting Republicans as "foolish thinkers" just looking to stir the pot.

In an X post, she said, "Obviously I misspoke and meant to say the sun, but as usual, Republicans are focused on stupid things instead of stuff that really matters. What can I say though, foolish thinkers lust for stupidity!"

She then turned it into a political indictment of her opponents, adding, "They should be focusing on issues like prenatal care, building more affordable housing, and more reduction of student loan debt as President Joe Biden is."

"Also, I care more about these children who would not have experienced the eclipse in this enthusiastic manner. And, I care more about protecting the rights of women and children than engaging in this kind of senseless dialogue!" she added.

The lawmaker’s defense and subsequent insult was not received well on the social media platform.

Conservative radio host Michael Berry torched the congresswoman with a sarcastic response, stating, "Stay strong, Queen. In a world of knaves, numbskulls, & fools, you alone are wise. Lead on, visionary vixen, our nation needs you now more than ever."

Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer found her response amusing, commenting, "Just when I thought this story could not possibly get any better …"

Bill Clinton sexual assault accuser Juanita Broaddrick declared, "This is hilarious. Sheila Jackson is dumb as dirt. Always has been. How on earth did she get elected?"

Conservative journalist Doug Powers quipped, "The size of this self-own is bigger than the sun."

Radio host and conservative commentator Kenny Webster posted, "Yeah, Republicans forced you to ramble incoherently. Of course."

Podcaster and political commentator Robert Lewis called into question why Jackson Lee was elected, posting, "She was on both the House Science and Space committees. Seriously. She represents a city that is one of the homes for NASA. It's called ‘space city’ for a reason. Vote better, people."