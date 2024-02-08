Fox News Politics: Feds decline to charge elderly man with poor memory

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Feds decline to charge ‘elderly man with poor memory’

Special Counsel Robert Hur described President Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," and said he would bring no criminal charges against the president despite finding evidence he "willfully" retained and disclosed classified materials.

Despite the lack of an indictment, plenty of people are calling the report highly damning of the president's mental state. Biden could not recall when his son Beau died, or the year he left the vice president's office, in interviews with the special counsel.

Hur determined that charges weren't warranted, despite the potential that some documents could have "risked serious damage to America's national security."

The special counsel "also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

