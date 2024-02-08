Marjorie Taylor Greene hits Trump DA Fani Willis with ethics complaint

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is hitting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with an ethics complaint on Thursday morning, accusing the Georgia official of misusing public funds and lying about it.

Greene, a top ally of former President Trump, accused Willis of flaunting public disclosure rules and suggested that she was doing so in order to hide her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis hired Wade to assist her investigation into the former president over charges related to pressuring Georgia officials to overturn his 2020 election loss.

TRUMP PROSECUTOR FANI WILLIS' WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS WARRANT 'VERY DEEP INVESTIGATION,' EX-PROSECUTOR SAYS

Greene’s four-page complaint to the State Ethics Commission accused Willis of having "allegedly paid her secret boyfriend a significantly higher hourly rate than another one of her special prosecutors who actually has significant RICO experience."

She said Wade took an income of nearly $700,000 and used it for the pair to go on "a luxury Caribbean cruise, a trip to Napa, and other lavish trips."

Greene argued that Willis, as a public official, is required by state law to regularly disclose her finances. She accused Willis of not doing so in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Willis’ 2020 filing is public, however.

FANI WILLIS, WHO 'RELISHED IN' DONALD TRUMP PROSECUTION, SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM CASE FOR ILLICIT AFFAIR: EXPERTS

"This pattern of behavior suggests that Fani Willis’ repeated failure to file such disclosures is intentional, or at least a wanton disregard for her duties and the law," the congresswoman wrote. "On information and belief, Fani Willis received compensation for travel from her secret boyfriend and special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, to vacation on a luxury Caribbean cruise and a visit to Napa Valley."

Greene continued, "These disclosures would have allowed the public to discover her inappropriate relationship with her secret boyfriend and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which has illegally tainted her already spurious prosecution against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants."

Willis had admitted to having a "personal relationship" with Wade in court documents earlier this month, but she denied any impropriety or reason to step aside from the Trump case.

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS' ALLEGED LOVER ASKS FOR PROTECTIVE ORDER IN DIVORCE CASE

Willis claimed that while she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in November 2021, at the time of Wade’s appointment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She also argued in court documents that Michael Roman, one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants who made the accusations of impropriety, and his lawyers "offer no support for their insistence that the exercise of any prosecutorial discretion (i.e., any charging decision or plea recommendation) in this case was impacted by any personal relationship."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Fulton County government for comment on Greene's ethics complaint.

It comes after Greene filed an ethics complaint against Wade last month.