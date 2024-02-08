Florida Democrats hope Taylor Swift's Miami concerts help turn state blue: 'We need the help'

Florida Democrats are excited over the prospect of getting pop music megastar Taylor Swift to encourage state residents to vote against Republicans ahead of the November election.

According to a report from Politico, multiple Democratic Party lawmakers from the red state are looking to get Swift to speak out against the GOP during her 2024 tour stops there and will at least be using her concerts as venues to garner more Democratic voters.

Swift, who won "Best Pop Vocal Album" for "Midnights" at the Grammys last Sunday, will make three tour stops in Miami prior to the November elections this year, presenting some intrepid Democrats with opportunities to use the pop star’s platform to sell their ideas.

Some have even expressed hope that the track titled "Florida!!!" from her upcoming album, "Tortured Poets Department," will have something political to say on it.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., the youngest U.S. Representative recently stated, "It’s so close to the election, and we hope that there’s a message included to encourage folks, especially her fans, to go vote. We need the help."

The outlet reported that even if Swift doesn’t do anything explicitly political on her album or her concert tours, Democratic Party members will be hosting get-out-the-vote events at her performances.

"Democrats are planning voter registration drives at her concerts and will hold listening sessions and karaoke parties of her music as part of ‘A Day of Action (Taylor’s Version)’ when her new album is released in April," Politico stated.

The party also has plans to "to reach out directly to Swift in the hopes that she’ll use her Miami concerts — and unfathomably gigantic platform — to talk about issues affecting the rights of young people in Florida."

Florida Democratic Party’s Youth Council Chair Jayden D’Onofrio said that Democrats will be at the Miami concert stops to engage with the young people there and talk to them about their political platform.

Of Swift, D’Onofrio added, "People care about her. People understand the importance of her. She is a youth icon."

Politico noted that the Swift concerts "filling Democrats with palpable excitement," especially as they seem to be a ripe opportunity to loosen the Republican chokehold over the state.

Jumping at establishing good will between the party and the popstar, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., said in a statement, "I’m thrilled to welcome Taylor Swift back to Florida!!! This October as we paint the town blue in 2024."

Rep. Mucarsel-Powell is running to unseat GOP incumbent Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., this year.

State Democrats are also organizing voter events around the upcoming Super Bowl match up between Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Swift’s appearance at the game will add to the already massive media spectacle.

The popstar has yet to endorse anyone up for election this year, though she pledged her support for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2020, and previously opposed then-Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn’s, R-Tenn., run for office.