Special counsel releases report on Biden classified document probe
Special Counsel Robert Hur has been investigating Biden's improper retention of classified records since 2023
Special Counsel Robert Hur will not recommend criminal charges against President Biden for mishandling classified documents, according to his report after a months-long investigation into the president's alleged improper retention of classified records.
Hur has been investigating Biden’s improper retention of classified records since last year. Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."
"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," the report states. "We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president."
In a September 2022 interview with CBS, Biden called former President Donald Trump “irresponsible” for allegedly having marked classified documents in his home.
"How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible," Biden responded. "And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people helped or et cetera."
"And it's just totally irresponsible," Biden added.
At the time of those comments, Special Counsel Jack Smith had recently opened an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.
After Biden’s comments, Special Counsel Robert Hur opened a separate investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.
Hur released his report Thursday after a months-long investigation saying that he would not recommend criminal charges against President Biden.
Special Counsel Robert Hur's months-long investigation revealed in a new report that the Executive Secretary team was alarmed in 2010 by the number of classified briefing books that then-Vice President Biden hadn't returned and that when they were returned "some of the content was missing."
The report said that Cynthia Hogan, who was Biden's counsel during the first term of the Obama administration, was alerted by the Executive Secretary team in June 2010 when it was discovered that "nearly thirty of the classified briefing books from the first six months of 2010" were not returned and when Biden "failed to return Top Secret, Sensitive Compartmented Information" contents of a classified briefing book during a trip to the Hamptons.
Hogan met with Biden days after the Top Secret briefing book went missing to discuss procedures and implemented additional security protocols for handling classified materials, but there were still issues.
According to the report, staff started creating "a spreadsheet that logged the date, book number, how the book was delivered, and date of return." However, Biden's staff still "continued to struggle to retrieve" the classified briefing books.
"But we also found that Mr. Biden continued frequently to leave classified documents unattended, outside of safes, at the Naval Observatory and his Delaware home," the report continues. "As to the Naval Observatory, only one of the eight naval enlisted aides we interviewed recalled a safe there ever being used to store classified material. Several did not recall a second-floor safe at all. And only one aide recalled a safe being in the library of the Delaware home, but the aide never opened it."
Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appeared to defend former President Donald Trump on Thursday after it was revealed that no criminal charges would be recommended against President Biden for mishandling classified documents.
In his report on the matter, Special Counsel Robert Hur described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," and said he would bring no criminal charges against the president after a months-long investigation into his improper retention of classified documents related to national security.
In response to the Thursday evening news, Haley wrote in a post to X, “The double standard is glaring. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump were reckless with classified documents. If Biden’s defense is old age and forgetfulness, Trump can easily make the same claim. Trump should quickly hire Biden's lawyers.”
Unlike Biden, Trump was charged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation related to his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges out of Smith's probe. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, was then charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of Smith’s investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts. Trump pleaded not guilty.
That trial is set to begin on May 20.
Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he believes Smith needs to "immediately" drop all charges against him in his classified records case following the decision not to bring charges against Biden.
"They should immediately drop the case against me," he said. "I am covered by the Presidential Records Act — he wasn't. He had many, many times more documents — totally unguarded. Mine were always surrounded by Secret Service and in locked rooms."
Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Republicans are claiming President Biden is unfit for office and that his Department of Justice is operating on a double standard over a new report on his handling of classified documents.
Republicans slammed the report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, released on Thursday, which "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."
GOP lawmakers seized on Hur's descriptions of Biden's fragility and advanced age, including an instance when he had trouble recalling the year of his son's death, as well as Hur's decision not to charge Biden.
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump told Fox News Digital that "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith needs to "immediately" drop all charges against him in his classified records case following the decision not to bring charges against President Biden for his retention of sensitive national security documents.
Trump spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report was made public . Hur did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents — and stated that he wouldn't bring charges against Biden even if he were not in the Oval Office.
Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."
According to Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Biden's mishandling of classified documents released Thursday, Biden could not remember key details, such as when he was vice president, during interviews with investigators.
Hur has been investigating Biden's improper retention of classified records since last year. The papers included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other national security and foreign policy records, which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods." He announced he would not seek criminal charges against Biden.
The report, however, also contains an eye-opening portion on how Biden struggled to remember when he served as vice president in the Obama administration while being interviewed for the investigation. Additionally, Hur's office believed Biden's lawyers would use those "limitations" in his recall if it went to trial.
Former Trump defense attorney James Trusty, who represented the 2024 GOP frontrunner in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against him related to classified records, told Fox News Digital that the Justice Department's "inconsistency in approach" related to President Biden's retention of classified records compared to Trump's is "striking."
"This investigative report reads more like a defense memo to the prosecution, acknowledging all sorts of willful moments on behalf of President Biden but ultimately dismissing it as not a make-able case," Trusty, a lawyer with Ifrah Law, told Fox News Digital. "It may be true that he has a bad memory, but this immediate emphasis on him being a friendly, cooperative grandfather figure, smells like a result-oriented assessment."
Trusty said Special Counsel Robert Hur's report "is basically admitting it is a chargeable offense but it is fast-forwarding to the end point and arguing, very defensively, that Biden, himself, could create reasonable doubt based on his poor memory and his apparent cooperation."
Trusty, reflecting on his representation of Trump, said he and attorneys on the team sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee laying out the "systemic problems with the mishandling of documents."
Trusty said "every president after leaving office has been found to have classified materials," and urged Congress to create "document retention plans" instead of "criminalizing" the matter.
"So at the end of the day, in the absence of a further corrupt purpose on behalf of President Biden, I don't have great problems with the ultimate result of not prosecuting him--except for the selective prosecution of President Trump," Trusty said. "It is the inconsistency of the approach that is striking."
Trusty added: "I can guarantee you that Jack Smith's prosecution memo doesn't have a bunch of friendly characterizations of President Trump explaining how there could be reasonable doubt."
Trusty was referring to Hur's statement in the report, referring to Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
Meanwhile, Trusty said Biden's case involves "unauthorized removal of these classified documents, not just retention."
"That is actually a distinction from President Trump," Trusty explained. Former President Trump told Fox News Digital he did "nothing wrong," and was covered by the Presidential Records Act.
"I would argue that President trump is right about the Presidential Records Act – that it is a complete defense that this should never be considered a criminal matter," Trusty said. "But for one president, and one president only, it is being criminalized."
He added: "I think the ultimate result should not be this defensiveness of Robert Hur's investigation—it should be recognition that former presidents frequently hold onto materials that somebody should collect."
"And none of that makes it criminal, but this DOJ used it as an opportunity to raid Mar-a-Lago and to criminalize something for the first time in history," Trusty said.
