Special counsel releases report on Biden classified document probe

Biden mishandled classified briefing materials dating back to 2010, special counsel report reveals

Special Counsel Robert Hur's months-long investigation revealed in a new report that the Executive Secretary team was alarmed in 2010 by the number of classified briefing books that then-Vice President Biden hadn't returned and that when they were returned "some of the content was missing."

The report said that Cynthia Hogan, who was Biden's counsel during the first term of the Obama administration, was alerted by the Executive Secretary team in June 2010 when it was discovered that "nearly thirty of the classified briefing books from the first six months of 2010" were not returned and when Biden "failed to return Top Secret, Sensitive Compartmented Information" contents of a classified briefing book during a trip to the Hamptons.

Hogan met with Biden days after the Top Secret briefing book went missing to discuss procedures and implemented additional security protocols for handling classified materials, but there were still issues.

According to the report, staff started creating "a spreadsheet that logged the date, book number, how the book was delivered, and date of return." However, Biden's staff still "continued to struggle to retrieve" the classified briefing books.

"But we also found that Mr. Biden continued frequently to leave classified documents unattended, outside of safes, at the Naval Observatory and his Delaware home," the report continues. "As to the Naval Observatory, only one of the eight naval enlisted aides we interviewed recalled a safe there ever being used to store classified material. Several did not recall a second-floor safe at all. And only one aide recalled a safe being in the library of the Delaware home, but the aide never opened it."