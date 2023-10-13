Fox News Politics: Close (but no Speaker)

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

HEIR JORDAN

Republicans voted to designate Rep. Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker Friday — then recessed for the day ...Read more

Jordan won 124 votes from Republicans in the secret ballot (which is more than the 113 Majority Leader Steve Scalise won earlier in the week). The next step would be a vote on the House floor, but it's not clear when that will occur.

MATH PROBLEM: Jordan still has to get a majority vote on the House floor to become speaker.

The math problem proved impossible for Scalise this week, and Jordan is facing a similar issue. A second GOP conference vote Friday only gave him 152 votes. If, as expected, every Democrat opposes the GOP nominee, Jordan can only afford to lose a handful of Republican votes.

NEW CHALLENGER: Ousted former speaker McCarthy endorses Jordan – but another candidate made a surprising entrance into the speaker fight …Read more

'LOCK THE DOOR': On Thursday a GOP lawmaker called on the party to work through weekend to elect speaker …Read more

Israel's war

Stay up to date on the latest developments in Israel's fight against Hamas terrorists

'DAY OF RAGE': Anti-Israel protests erupt ...Read more

HEZBOLLAH ATTACKS: Lebanese terror group takes responsibility for attacks ...Read more

LIGHTNING ROD: Trump takes heat for comments on Israeli president, terrorists ...Read more

UNDER PRESSURE: Biden facing congressional probe into climate work program ...Read more

A NEW FIGHTER: Georgia GOP congressman throws hat in ring for speaker's gavel ...Read more

'UNWAVERING SUPPORT': Schumer to lead lawmakers on congressional delegation to Israel this weekend ...Read more

'ABHORRENT': GOP Republicans who graduated from Harvard blast school's response to antisemitism ...Read more

BIPARTISAN PROPOSAL: Reps seek funding to protect US Jewish communities from terror …Read more

LAS VEGAS SHOW: Trump and 2024 GOP presidential rivals on same stage at confab in key early voting state …Read more

Campaign Trail

PHILLY TRIP: Biden stumbles up podium stairs …Read more

RACE FOR 2ND PLACE: Two candidates battling in the polls behind Trump …Read more

FAMILY TIES: Top Biden aide with close ties to Hunter was involved with handling of classified docs …Read more

'PAY FOR DAMAGES': Senator suggests new use for Iran's $6B unfrozen assets …Read more