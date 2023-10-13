First on Fox: Trump and 2024 GOP presidential rivals on same stage at confab in key early voting state

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump will appear on the same stage as some of his top rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination at a major gathering of top Republican leaders, donors and activists later this month.

Fox News has learned that Trump will speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership summit on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Las Vegas.

Also addressing the audience will be GOP presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The RJC's confab is once again being held at the Venetian Conference Center along the Las Vegas Strip. This cycle, Nevada is holding the third contest in the GOP presidential nominating calendar, following the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Trump, the commanding front-runner in the race for Republican nomination as he makes his third straight White House run, has spoken in person at one other major cattle call of 2024 GOP contenders — the Iowa GOP's annual Lincoln Dinner in late July.

Trump skipped the first two Republican presidential debates and has said he will not take the stage at the third showdown, which will take place Nov. 8 in Miami.

The RJC's annual summit in Las Vegas has attracted many of the GOP White House hopefuls the past two years. Last year, Trump addressed the crowd remotely.

"This year’s RJC Annual Leadership Summit will be the biggest and best-attended in organizational history, featuring every major Republican candidate for President of the United States. The world will be watching," RJC National Political Director Sam Markstein told Fox News.

Markstein emphasized that "as the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role. American strength and American resolve – and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world – are more important than ever. As the leading Republican voice in the Jewish community and for American Jews in the GOP, RJC is proud and honored to be hosting such a pivotal event at such a perilous time. RJC stands unapologetically with Israel."

