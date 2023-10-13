Expand / Collapse search
Biden trips in Philadelphia while climbing steps to podium on stage: video

Biden has had several slips and falls since taking office

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Edward Lawrence Fox News
Published
President Biden tripped on several steps Friday while making his way to a podium during a visit to Philadelphia, where he was in town to tout his economic agenda. 

The president was waving at supporters at the Tioga Marine Terminal, when he walked to a stage to climb the stairs and suddenly tripped. He appeared to stumble twice before making it to the podium. 

During his speech, he announced the building of a hydrogen hub as part of his clean energy initiative.

BIDEN'S 2024 TEAM IS ON A MISSION TO STOP HIM FROM TRIPPING AMID STRUGGLE WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT SPINAL ARTHRITIS’

President Biden trips on stairs at a Philadelphia rally surrounded by supporters

President Biden trips Friday on stairs at a Philadelphia rally while walking to a podium.  (Edward Lawrence/FOX Business)

Biden has had several slips, stumbles and falls while entering and exiting various facilities, including Air Force One, since taking office, leading to questions about his mental and physical capabilities. In September, he nearly stumbled while exiting the presidential airplane. 

Hours earlier, it was exposed that his campaign team was making efforts to prevent Biden from taking a spill in public during the election season.

Earlier this year, the White House physician diagnosed Biden with "significant spinal arthritis." Since then, he has had multiple tripping incidents that have many people questioning his age and whether he is fit to serve as president.

President Biden nearly slipped while exiting Air Force One on Tuesday Video

To prevent another embarrassing fall, Axios reported, Biden's team is making a conscious effort to have him wear tennis shoes and limit stair climbs.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.