Fox News Politics: Chaos in Colorado

What's Happening?

-Trump's Republican rivals rally around him in Colorado ruling

-Progressive Dem blasted for asking cops to patrol home after calls to defund police

-CAIR scrubs Democrat praise for organization after leader's pro-Hamas comments

Chaos in Colorado

The Colorado Republican Party is planning to withdraw from the state's primary election and move to a caucus system if the ruling against former President Donald Trump stands.

A state GOP spokesperson made the remark on social media following a video posted by GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in which he pledged to withdraw if the Colorado Supreme Court's Tuesday disqualification of Trump is sustained.

"I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately — or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," Ramaswamy said in the video.

The Colorado Republican Party replied to the candidate's video, assuring him, "You won't have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand."

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

