ELECTIONS

If Trump ballot decision stands, Colorado GOP says it will move from primary to caucus system

Trump, who was deemed disqualified from the ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court over accusations of 'insurrection,' plans to appeal the case

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Former Trump attorney says Colorado ruling 'ignores' federal law Video

Former Trump attorney says Colorado ruling 'ignores' federal law

Former Trump Attorney Tim Parlatore, who oversaw the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, provides analysis of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that barred the former president from the state's primary ballot.

The Colorado Republican Party is planning to withdraw from the state's primary election and move to a caucus system if the ruling against former President Donald Trump stands.

A state GOP spokesperson made the remark on social media following a video posted by GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in which he pledged to withdraw if the Colorado Supreme Court's Tuesday disqualification of Trump is sustained.

"I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately — or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," Ramaswamy said in the video.

The Colorado Republican Party replied to the candidate's video, assuring him, "You won't have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand."

CRITICS SLAM COLORADO SUPREME COURT FOR REMOVING TRUMP FROM STATE'S 2024 BALLOT: 'A MOCKERY'

Trump claps on stage in Iowa

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. An appeals court in Colorado ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans and other allies of the former president are slamming the Colorado Supreme Court for removing him from the state’s 2024 ballot. 

The divided court declared that Trump was ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.

COLORADO SUPREME COURT DISQUALIFIES TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT

Colorado Supreme Court seen in 2015.

The Colorado Supreme Court is seen in Denver in 2015. (Jon Akira YAMAMOTO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. 

Colorado officials said the issue must be settled by Jan. 5, the deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots.

Trump

Republican figures and top legal analysts expressed united outrage at Colorado's all-Democrat Supreme Court ruling former President Trump must be stricken from the state's 2024 election ballot due to a violation of the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause. (Christian Hartmann/ Reuters)

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," wrote the court's majority. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

Fox News' Bradford Betz, Bill Mears, Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

