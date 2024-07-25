Fox News Politics: The 'Border Czar' Six

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Condemning Kamala

The House of Representatives voted along bipartisan lines to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the U.S.' southern border, the first piece of legislation targeting Harris since she became the Democrats' presumptive 2024 nominee.

Six Democrats joined all House Republicans in voting for the measure, which passed 220-196.

The House Democrats who voted for the resolution are Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.; Mary Peltola, D-Alaska; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Don Davis, D-N.C.; and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo.

For years, Republicans have accused Harris of failing her job as "border czar" after President Biden handed her the task of mitigating the "root causes" of illegal immigration in 2021.

For years, Republicans have accused Harris of failing her job as "border czar" after President Biden handed her the task of mitigating the "root causes" of illegal immigration in 2021.

It's quickly becoming the cornerstone of GOP-led attacks against Harris as she gears up for an expected head-to-head race with former President Trump. But the six moderate Democrats who voted to condemn Harris amount to a scathing rebuke of their party's likely presidential candidate — despite dozens of left-wing lawmakers rushing to endorse her

Biden Pushed Out

KEEP ALERT: Global adversaries watching 'tenuous' Biden White House following president's address: expert

EXIT EXPLANATION: Five key takeaways of Biden's address to the nation from the Oval Office

'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING': Political insiders foresee lackluster time period for Biden's last months in White House

WHEN DID SHE KNOW IT: Harris' office mum on when exactly she learned Biden was dropping out

Antisemitism Exposed

'HORRIBLE IMAGES': Dem senator scrambles to condemn pro-Hamas agitators hours after attacking Netanyahu's rhetoric on them

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Harris finally releases statement day after anti-Israel unrest, flag-burning

RAISING THE FLAG: House Republicans replace American flags at Union Station taken down in anti-Israel protests

'FREE HATE': 'Woke' political, college leaders set the stage for chaotic pro-Hamas protests: lawmaker

Trump Assassination Attempt

WEAPON SALE: FBI reveals how Thomas Crooks obtained gun used in attempted Trump assassination

'NO MORE EVADING': Senator introduces bill to declassify key information about attempted Trump assassination

BLAME GAME: Local DA refutes state police claim about local officers at Trump shooting

SEE IT: Video shows what emergency responders found on Thomas Crooks' body

DRONE FOOTAGE: New images show sight line Trump shooter used to open fire on rally

'OUTRAGEOUS': Trump shooting post linked to FBI under investigation

Capitol Hill

'JOLT': Arizona Senate candidate throws support behind potential Harris VP nominee

'MAKING IT UP': Hakeem Jeffries accuses Republicans of 'making up' Harris 'border czar' title

'WAS SHE?': House Dem dodges with another bizarre response when asked to defend Harris' border record

Tales from the Campaign Trail

NUMBER 2: Harris campaign vetting approximately a dozen possible running mates: report

NEW BOOK: Trump's 'Save America' book to highlight 'great success' the US 'will have again' if he's re-elected

'WE'RE WATCHING': New group paying whistleblowers to find election issues makes first big payout

UP TO YOU, AMERICA: Biden says voters will decide between Trump and his opponent

Across America

'FLAGRANT' VIOLATION: Republican AGs warn Biden official of Hatch Act breach with student loan handout comments

'BAILING OUT BAD GUYS': Blue city cops say Kamala Harris 'helped' killers and rapists, warn of 'disaster' if she becomes president

'NO MORE EXCUSES': Newsom orders California officials to begin dismantling homeless encampments

