Kamala Harris vetting list of possible running mates with 4 stand-outs: report

Vice President Kamala Harris is beginning to vet her list of potential running mates for 2024, according to sources familiar with the campaign.

The presumptive Democratic Party nominee has been moving quickly to formalize a campaign ticket after President Biden stepped down Sunday afternoon.

Harris's team has requested information on approximately a dozen individuals, according to anonymous sources speaking to the Associated Press.

KEY ENDORSEMENTS POUR IN FOR KAMALA HARRIS AS VP SELECTION NEARS

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina are among the most-discussed prospects for the Democratic vice-presidential nomination.

Her selection will set the tone for her last-minute presidential campaign launched with an endorsement of Biden following his sudden and unexpected withdrawal from the race.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on the reports.

BIDEN SAYS 'THE CHOICE IS UP TO YOU, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE' WHILE SAYING HE WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

The campaign of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, has dismissed Harris's eventual vice-presidential pick as inconsequential.

"There is a short list of governors and senators. They are all interchangeable," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told reporters on Wednesday. "It doesn’t matter."

Many top Democrats have fallen in line behind Harris, receiving endorsements from the Clintons, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris and Trump are locked in an extremely close contest, according to a new national poll conducted entirely after Biden announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsing his vice president.

Trump, who last week was formally nominated as the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential candidate, stands at 46% support among registered voters in an NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll.

Harris, who on Monday night said she had locked up the Democratic nomination thanks to verbal commitments from delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention, stood at 45% support. Trump’s one point edge is well within the survey’s sampling error. Nine percent of those questioned were undecided.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.