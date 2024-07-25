VP Harris finally reacts to DC violence, hours after flag burning by anti-Israel agitators

Vice President Harris has released a statement condemning violent anti-Israel rioting that disrupted Washington D.C.'s busiest station.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee released the statement Thursday, hours after the violent protests against visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protesters and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric," Harris said. "I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews.

The protesters spray-painted monuments and pulled down American flags flying outside Union Station, eventually lighting them on fire amid cheers and chants against Israel.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS REPLACE AMERICAN FLAGS AT UNION STATION AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Harris explicitly condemned multiple protest signs seen at the riot that celebrated terrorist organization Hamas.

"Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation," Harris wrote.

SEE IT: THE MOST DRAMATIC PHOTOS FROM WEDNESDAY'S PRO-HAMAS WASHINGTON D.C. PROTESTS

The statement came just minutes after Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance criticized Harris on social media for failing to acknowledge the riot.

"Anti-American and pro-Hamas rioters burned the American flag in front of the US Capitol, and the woman who wants to be our president is still refusing to condemn it," Vance said on X, moments before Harris's statement was released.



Harris wrote in her statement, "I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way."