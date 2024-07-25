Dem senator echoes Netanyahu's attacks on pro-Hamas agitators hours after condemning his rhetoric about them

A Democratic senator criticized Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for comparing those protesting Israel’s fight against Hamas to Hamas sympathizers – only to be shocked by "disturbing" pro-Hamas cheers hours later.

"The speech was more a commentary of U.S. politics, rather than a path forward for Israeli and U.S. security," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in an X post after Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress, which had brought thousands of anti-Israel protesters to Washington, D.C.

"The suggestion that any American who objects to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is a Hamas sympathizer was way out of bounds," Murphy said.

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C. , on Wednesday in response to the address by Netanyahu, who had launched a counterattack against the terror group after the gruesome terror attack on Israel in October 2023. Protesters have said that Israel’s response has been disproportionate and led to mass civilian casualties.

But at least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas, while others were heard shouting "allahu Akbar."

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue with the words "Hamas is coming." They also took down an American flag and flew the Palestinian flag instead.

The crowds also chanted "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea…," an antisemitic phrase that calls for the elimination of the state of Israel.

In his remarks, Netanyahu took aim at "many anti-Israel protesters" who he said "choose to stand with evil."

"They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers. They stand with people who came into the kibbutzim, into a home, the parents hid the children, the two babies, in the attic, in a secret attic. They murdered the family, the parents, they found the secret latch to the hidden attic and then they murdered the babies," he said. "These protesters stand with them. They should be ashamed of themselves."

Hours later, as images emerged of the anti-Israel protests in Washington, D.C., Murphy condemned the pro-Hamas support he was seeing.

"I’ve seen some disturbing images coming out of today’s protests at the Capitol. I’ll always support Americans exercising their First Amendment rights but pro-Hamas cheers and messages of hate and antisemitism have no place in our country. Period," he said.

The apparent contrast in statements brought criticism from some conservatives online.

"Chris Murphy was surprised to learn that the protests saliently feature Hamas support. Not sure where he’s been all year," Max Abrahms, an associate professor at Northeastern University, said on X. "He’s supposedly an international security expert."

"Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was outraged by Netanyahu's suggestion that the protesters were Hamas sympathizers," Joel Petlin, a school superintendent and commentator, said. "A few hours later, he was disturbed to find out that the protesters that he defended were actually Hamas sympathizers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy's office.

