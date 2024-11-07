Fox News Politics: Biden congratulates Trump

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C.

- 8 possible replacements for VP-elect JD Vance's Senate seat

- How Kamala Harris' failed 2024 presidential run mirrors her ill-fated 2020 campaign

- JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, will become first Indian American second lady

'Peaceful and orderly' transfer of power

President Biden addressed the nation from the Rose Garden on Thursday after his vice president, Kamala Harris, conceded the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Trump.

In brief remarks, Biden announced that he spoke with Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory and assure him that the entire Biden administration will work with his team "to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition."

"That's what the American people deserve," Biden said…Read more

White House

DOUBLE DOWN: President Trump and Grover Cleveland: How presidential candidates triumphantly returned to the White House…Read more

IRAN'S ENEMY: Iran 'terrified' of Trump presidency as currency falls to an all-time low…Read more

'FULL FIREPOWER': ACLU vows to oppose Trump policies on LGBT issues, abortion and deportations…Read more

CABINET CANDIDATES: Here are the most talked-about candidates for top posts in Trump's administration…Read more

FLORIDA TO DC?: DeSantis floats Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo as candidate for Trump's HHS secretary…Read more

CHIEF OF STAFF: Longtime Republican political operative Susie Wiles top contender for President-elect Trump's Chief of Staff…Read more

'YOU'LL LOSE': Xi Jinping warns Trump US would 'lose from confrontation' with China as renewed trade war looms…Read more

Capitol Hill

GARDEN STATE VOTES: GOP Rep Thomas Kean projected to survive Susan Altman's challenge in hotly contested New Jersey district…Read more

TEXAS REPUBLICAN SAFE: GOP Rep Monica De La Cruz projected to win re-election in Texas, fending off Democrat Michelle Vallejo…Read more

‘DOWN TO THE WIRE’: Steve Scalise predicts House control may be decided today…Read more

TRUMP FARM TEAM?: Rep.Massie 'willing to help' as agriculture secretary, but hasn't received 'commitments or offers' …Read more

'COMMITTED TO OUR VALUES': Chuck Schumer preps for return to Senate minority after GOP victory…Read more

TIME TO MOVE ON?: House Democrat says the party needs to get past 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'…Read more

SOMBER ANNOUNCEMENT: Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnosis 2 days after winning re-election…Read more

INCUMBENT OUSTED: New York Dem Laura Gillen ousts incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito in toss-up House race…Read more

RACE TO THE TOP: Rick Scott sees red wave as 'best case scenario' for Senate leader bid as he lobbies Trump for support…Read more

POWER GRAB: House leaders move quickly to consolidate power in show of confidence for Republican takeover…Read more

STAYING RED: Trump-backed incumbent Rep. Scott Perry wins re-election in Pennsylvania…Read more

Trail Dust

BIG TENT: Trump's big tent: President-elect improved on 2020 performance in 4 counties with big minority populations…Read more

ACHILLES HEEL?: How Harris' campaign was dogged by border czar, radical immigration views…Read more

'MORALITY MATTERS': Pro-life advocate says Trump victory is 'huge' for Catholic voters: 'Morality matters'…Read more

GO WOKE, GO BROKE: New York Democrat rips 'far left' for Trump victory: 'Ivory-towered nonsense'…Read more

'NO RESPECT': Top Philly Dem torches Harris camp as Dem blame game intensifies…Read more

'DISASTROUS CAMPAIGN': Bernie Sanders excoriates Democratic Party, calls campaign 'disastrous' after Trump victory…Read more

'DOOMED': Experts say this crucial campaign decision led to VP Harris' 'disastrous' defeat…Read more

GENDER THEORY: Kamala Harris underperformed Biden's numbers with women. South Dakota's governor thinks she knows why…Read more

FAILED MOVEMENT: Moderate Republicans buck Cheney, throw support behind Trump…Read more

Across America

'READY TO FIGHT': Blue state gov summons legislature in response to Trump victory…Read more

BECOMING NAZI GERMANY?: Federal military draft agency reposts message suggesting US is becoming 1936 Nazi Germany: report…Read more

'DECEPTIVE MANNER': Giuliani set to appear in New York City courtroom after missing deadline to turn over assets…Read more

LEGAL LIMBO: Where does Trump's New York sentencing stand after massive election win?…Read more