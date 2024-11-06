Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, set to become first Indian American second lady

Usha Vance has been married to JD Vance since 2014 and have three children together

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Usha Vance discusses her upbringing and achieving the American Dream

Usha Vance discusses her upbringing and achieving the American Dream

Wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance spoke to Ainsley Earhardt about how her upbringing shaped who she is today and family life with JD and their children.

The White House is ushering in a new era with the election of a second Trump presidency with Usha Vance set to become the first Indian American second lady in the White House.

Vance, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, will also be the first Hindu second lady.

Vice President-elect JD Vance credited his "beautiful wife for making it possible to do this" after the big win.

"THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this," he wrote on X. "To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you."

WHO IS JD'S WIFE USHA VANCE?

Usha Vance, JD vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Usha Vance, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The attorney has been married to JD since 2014 and they have three children together: sons, Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, and a daughter, Mirabel, 2.

Before law school, Vance received a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale and a master's in philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

USHA VANCE REVEALS HOW SHE DEALS WITH NEGATIVE PRESS COVERAGE OF HER HUSBAND

She completed multiple clerkships after her graduation from Yale, according to an Axios report, including for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Usha Chilukuri Vance speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Vance made headlines during the Republican National Committee in July.

"My background is very different from JD’s. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community, with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said. "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

Usha and JD Vance board plane

Vice President-elect JD Vance, left, and his wife Usha Vance board a plane as they depart Pitt-Greenville Airport following a campaign event in Greenville, N.C., Saturday Sept. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Fox News' Yael Horan contributed to this report.

