Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

DeSantis floats Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo as candidate for Trump's HHS secretary

Ladapo advised against using mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Florida Department of Health

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Florida isn't a swing state, says Gov Ron DeSantis Video

Florida isn't a swing state, says Gov Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses the final hours of the 2024 presidential race on 'Hannity.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for President-elect Donald Trump to tap state surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Retweet if you’d like to see this man — Dr. Joseph Ladapo — serve as the Secretary of HHS in the new Trump administration," DeSantis wrote in a post on X, which features a photo of Ladapo.

The post has earned thousands of retweets and amassed more than 1 million views.

DESANTIS CLAIMS VICTORY OVER FLORIDA ABORTION, MARIJUANA AMENDMENTS AS SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE: ‘PRAISE GOD’

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.  (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was one of the many people who endorsed her husband's idea by retweeting the post.

On the heels of Trump's decisive 2024 presidential election victory, DeSantis declared Wednesday on X that Trump "not only earned a sweeping electoral victory, he earned a mandate for change."

Ladapo tweeted on Wednesday, "The future of health freedom looks brighter today. Just as in Florida, it’s time to say ‘No’ to trampling on people’s rights, to gaslighting citizens about experimental vaccines that harm instead of help & to muzzling doctors who dissent with orthodoxy. Light triumphs over darkness."

RAND PAUL HITS ‘BIDEN/HARRIS CDC’ OVER COVID-19 VACCINE GUIDANCE FOR 6-MONTH-OLDS

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a press conference in Sanford, Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to increase penalties on individuals who expose law enforcement officers to fentanyl, and to bring awareness to life-saving measures for someone experiencing an opioid overdose. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ladapo recommends against using mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Florida Department of Health.

"Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines," the department noted in a September press release. "Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment."

Ladapo asserted in a September tweet that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "are gaslighting Americans with their new, unproven COVID-19 boosters, and recommend them for 6 month-old babies!" 

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks during a press conference at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. ( Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We say bring data, acknowledge serious safety concerns & acknowledge the many people who believe they’ve been injured by these vaccines," Ladapo added.

NEW COVID VACCINE PUSH IS ‘ANTI-HUMAN,’ SAYS FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL: ‘MAJOR SAFETY CONCERN’

The CDC's 2024-2025 COVID-19 Vaccine Immunization Schedule advises three doses of the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 6 months through 4-years-old.

"An 8-week interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine might be optimal for some people, as it might reduce the rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC notes.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics