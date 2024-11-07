Federal military draft agency reposts message suggesting US is becoming 1936 Nazi Germany: report

The federal agency responsible for registering Americans for a military draft if the need arises reposted a message suggesting that the U.S. is becoming 1936 Nazi Germany, reports say.

The post shared by the Selective Service System on its X account Wednesday said, "For all you stupid f---s out there that still believe military service will be voluntary. Remember Germany 1936," according to the New York Post. A CBS News reporter also flagged the repost, writing on X, "What's going on with the @SSS_gov (Selective Service) X account?"

For more than an hour, the repost remained on the agency’s account, according to the newspaper, before it apparently was taken down. The Selective Service System did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The message comes as Democrats and opponents of Donald Trump in recent weeks have tried to cast the president-elect as the second coming of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In the final days of the election, Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz repeated Hillary Clinton's attack that Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City mirrored a 1930s Nazi event.

The post reportedly shared by the Selective Service System appears to reference Hitler’s decision in March 1935 to reintroduce military conscription in Germany, in a move the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says defied the Treaty of Versailles.

The following year, Hitler "ordered the German armed forces (Wehrmacht) into the demilitarized Rhineland" region of the country, according to the Museum.

The Selective Service System says on its website, "While there is currently no draft, registration with the Selective Service System is the most publicly visible program during peacetime that ensures operational readiness in a fair and equitable manner. If authorized by the President and Congress, our Agency would rapidly provide personnel to the Department of Defense while at the same time providing an Alternative Service Program for conscientious objectors.

"Federal Law requires nearly all male U.S. citizens and male immigrants, 18 through 25, register with Selective Service," it adds.

"The Fake News Washington Post came up with the ridiculous idea that Donald J. Trump will call for Mandatory Military Service," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account in June.

"The Story is completely untrue. In fact, I never even thought of that idea," Trump said at the time.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.