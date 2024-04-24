Fox News Politics: Agent of chaos

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-Biden appears to read teleprompter instructions

-Rep. Chip Roy raises alarm over George Soros radio purchases

-Nikki Haley wins 150,000 votes in PA primary despite not running

'Agent of Chaos'

A Columbia professor barred from campus after hosting a pro-Jewish rally slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday, following her comments on the "nonviolent" anti-Israel protesters.

"AOC is agent of chaos, and I am just looking forward to my kids and grandkids reading about this chapter in history, and the list of all the rabid antisemites, and to see her name," professor Shai Davidai told "America's Newsroom."

"This is not a peaceful protest… she is lying to the people just like Rashida Tlaib, just like Cynthia Nixon from ‘Sex and the City,’ just like the New York Times," he continued.

Her rhetoric came as chaos on Columbia's campus ignited concerns among the Jewish community as they feared for students' safety. One rabbi even warned Jewish students to leave campus, cautioning that the NYPD "cannot guarantee your safety."

White House

FLUBBER IN CHIEF: Biden admits 'we can't be trusted' in latest verbal gaffe …Read more

'IN PLAY': Biden mocked for boast he can win over state Trump won twice …Read more

'POLITICAL THEATER': Leaked doc reveals frustration over ICE unit rebrand …Read more

Capitol Hill

BLASTING BIBI: Pelosi calls on Netanyahu to resign, condemns him as ‘obstacle’ to peace …Read more

ON DEBT: Sen. Lee rails against spending 'money we don't have' as Senate passes foreign aid bill …Read more

'LOVES' ATTENTION: Fetterman's ex-aides fume over senator's support for Israel …Read more

MONEY TALKS: Chip Roy raises alarms about George Soros' radio company purchase …Read more

STEP DOWN: House Speaker Johnson calls on Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign …Read more

DIFFERENT TUNE: Rep. Omar excuses anti-Israel unrest but branded Jan 6 protesters ‘violent mob’ …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

HIGHER THAN SCOTUS: Trump blasts NY judge for not letting him leave criminal trial to attend Supreme Court arguments ...Read more

'YOU'RE GOING TO LOSE': 'Daily Show' rips Biden's 'cannibals' remarks …Read more

GAME OVER: George Santos ends congressional run less than 2 months into independent campaign …Read more

STAYING ON: Biden campaign to stay on TikTok even after president signs law that could see the app banned …Read more

ALL RISE: Poll reveals what voters think about Trump vs New York trial …Read more

VOTES TO NOWHERE: Nikki Haley wins 150k votes in PA Republican primary despite dropping out …Read more

Across America

TRUMP RALLY: Dearborn activists could ditch Biden, support Trump …Read more

'DISCRIMINATORY': Progressive law school study claims LGBTQ couples are more at risk from climate change harm …Read more

HUMAN TRAFFICKING HACKS: Video shows secret methods used to sneak migrants into US by coyotes …Read more

'EGO' IN THE WAY: Dem governor too busy with TV ad blitz to fix state's problems, critics say …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.