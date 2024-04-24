George Santos ends congressional run less than 2 months into independent campaign

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced the end of his independent campaign to re-enter the House less than two months into his run.

Santos was running to unseat Rep. Nick LaLota — a Republican who represents New York's 1st Congressional District — after being expelled from Congress earlier this year.

"I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for NY-1," Santos announced via social media on Tuesday. "I don’t want my run to be portrayed as a reprisal against Nick Lalota"

"Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems," Santos continued, citing r. "It is clear that with the rise of antisemitism in our country we cannot afford to hand the house to Dems as they have a very large issue with antisemitism in their ranks."

The freshman lawmaker was expelled a year into his first term in the House in the wake of a damning House Ethics Committee report that found he misused campaign funds on luxury items and OnlyFans, among other things.

He has not been convicted of a crime, but he has been indicted on multiple counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records, credit card fraud and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Santos launched his independent campaign for NY-1 in March, despite having previously represented a different New York district.

His campaign committee reported zero expenditures and zero fundraising income in a filing to the Federal Elections Commission.

"The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime," Santos said on Tuesday. "I will continue to participate in the public policy discussions and will do my part."

He concluded, "I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now, I’ll be back."