Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

George Santos

George Santos ends congressional run less than 2 months into independent campaign

A previous Santos campaign committee filing to the Federal Elections Commission shows zero fundraising and zero expenditures

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced the end of his independent campaign to re-enter the House less than two months into his run.

Santos was running to unseat Rep. Nick LaLota — a Republican who represents New York's 1st Congressional District — after being expelled from Congress earlier this year.

"I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for NY-1," Santos announced via social media on Tuesday. "I don’t want my run to be portrayed as a reprisal against Nick Lalota"

EXPELLED GEORGE SANTOS ANNOUNCES BID FOR RETURN TO CONGRESS AS INDEPENDENT

Republican New York Rep. George Santos

Then-Rep. George Santos poses for a photo outside the U.S. Capitol after the House failed to pass the Spending Reduction and Border Security Act. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems," Santos continued, citing r. "It is clear that with the rise of antisemitism in our country we cannot afford to hand the house to Dems as they have a very large issue with antisemitism in their ranks."

The freshman lawmaker was expelled a year into his first term in the House in the wake of a damning House Ethics Committee report that found he misused campaign funds on luxury items and OnlyFans, among other things.

He has not been convicted of a crime, but he has been indicted on multiple counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records, credit card fraud and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

MEET THE FORMER DEM CONGRESSMAN FACING MORE FEDERAL CHARGES THAN GEORGE SANTOS

Nick LaLota

Rep. Nick Lalota leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Santos launched his independent campaign for NY-1 in March, despite having previously represented a different New York district.

His campaign committee reported zero expenditures and zero fundraising income in a filing to the Federal Elections Commission.

"The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime," Santos said on Tuesday. "I will continue to participate in the public policy discussions and will do my part."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George Santos House session

Then-Rep. George Santos waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

He concluded, "I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now, I’ll be back."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics