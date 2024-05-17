Fox News invites Trump, Biden campaigns to vice presidential debate

Fox News Media has invited the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign to participate in a vice presidential debate before the 2024 election.

In a letter to the campaigns, Fox News Media said it requested the opportunity to host a vice presidential debate, and said it would be available to do so on July 23, August 13, or dates "following both nomination conventions."

The proposed vice presidential debate would be hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who Fox News Media President Jay Wallace said "are obvious choices as the faces of our political coverage."

"In addition, FOX News Media has reached out to Virginia State University as a possible location, since it was selected by the CPD as the first historically Black College or University to host a Presidential debate," the letter said.



"Despite not having a Democratic debate in 2016/2020, FOX News was able to secure town halls with Democratic candidates such as: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In recognition of FOX News Media's capabilities and reputation, we cordially extend an invitation to all concerned parties to discuss our proposal," the letter states.

Former President Trump accepted the invitation Friday afternoon.

"On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, who I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept the Fox Vice Presidential Debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the first Historically Black College or University to host a Debate - Date to be determined," Trump posted on his Truth Social. "I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to agree to this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"