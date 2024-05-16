Biden campaign accepts VP debate invitation for summer showdown with Kamala Harris and Trump running mate

The Biden campaign accepted CBS News’ vice presidential debate for this summer, setting the stage for a showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and whoever is selected as the Republican VP nominee, Fox News Digital has learned.

The campaign notified CBS News that they accepted the invitation to participate in studio on either of the proposed dates — July 23 or August 13.

TRUMP ACCEPTS BIDEN OFFER TO DEBATE HIM IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

The campaign said the debate would "be in accordance with the guidelines put forth by the campaign."

On Wednesday, the Biden campaign wrote a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, abandoning the decades-old tradition of three fall events organized by the debate commission.

Former President Trump, shortly after, exclusively told Fox News Digital that he would accept the timeline proposed by Biden — scheduling the first presidential debate for June 27 on CNN and the second for September 10 on ABC News.

The Biden-Harris campaign asked that the debates occur inside a TV studio, with microphones that automatically cut off when a speaker’s time limit elapses. The letter also asked that the debates involve just the two candidates and the moderator — without "an in-person audience with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors."

They also want the debates without the participation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. or other independent or third-party candidates.

"We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set," the Biden campaign said about the vice presidential debate schedule on Thursday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The fast scheduling began Wednesday morning after Biden posted a video to social media.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden said in a video message shared Wednesday morning. "I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays."

Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital shortly after, said:

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst debater I have ever faced – he can't put two sentences together," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Crooked is also the worst president in the history of the United States, by far."

Trump told Fox News Digital that "it is time for a debate to take place – even if it has to be held through the offices of the Commission on Presidential Debates , which are totally controlled by Democrats and who, as people remember, got caught cheating with me with debate sound levels."

JESSE WATTERS: BIDEN HAS A LIST OF DEBATE DEMANDS LONGER THAN A SPENDING BILL

"I'm ready to go," Trump said. "The dates that they proposed are fine. Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. Let's see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium."

"The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I will provide my own transportation."

And just moments later, Biden posted on his social media that he "received and accepted an invitation" from CNN for a debate on June 27.

"Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden wrote.

When asked for comment, Trump told Fox News Digital that he will accept and "will be there." The Republican added that he is "looking forward to being in beautiful Atlanta."

Later Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social, echoing his comments to Fox News Digital.

