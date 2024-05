Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Jesse Watters discusses how suddenly President Biden was "ready" to join former President Trump on a debate stage Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Ladies and gentlemen, we have a debate. Suddenly, out of the blue, Joe Biden says he's ready to take on Trump.

"I hear you're free on Wednesdays." Wow. The day the Democrats aren't tying him down in court. That is some Dark Brandon. Trump didn't hesitate, saying just tell me when, I'll be there. But Biden has a list of demands longer than a spending bill.

TRUMP ACCEPTS BIDEN OFFER TO DEBATE HIM IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

You ready? He says he'll only do debates moderated by CNN, CBS, ABC or Telemundo. And RFK Jr isn't allowed on stage – can't even be near the stage. And Biden says no audience. And Trump isn't allowed to interrupt him. The candidate's microphones will be turned off while the other candidates are talking.

And I'm only doing two debates, he says. One this summer and one in September. Within two hours, Trump and Biden both shook on it, Trump saying, it is my great honor to accept the CNN debate against "Crooked" Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States and a true threat to democracy, on June 27th.

Likewise, I accept the ABC News debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Tactically, this was smart for Biden, but strategically it shows weakness. Biden needed this to change the trajectory of the race because he is getting clobbered.