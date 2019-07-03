'Fox & Friends' looks back on Dems' claims of 'manufactured' border crisis: 'How quickly they've changed their tune'

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" took a look back Wednesday at the many Democrats who blasted President Trump for what they insisted was a "manufactured crisis" at the southern border.

The talking point was often repeated by Democrats throughout the year, particularly when Trump sought funding for a border wall in an address to the nation from the Oval Office in January.

In their joint response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both accused Trump of trying to "manufacture" a crisis.

"Fox & Friends" showed numerous clips of other Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, making similar arguments. The accusation was repeated by many in the mainstream media, including CNN's Don Lemon, who said Trump was "determined to convince you there is a crisis at the border."

"How quickly they've changed their tune," Ainsley Earhardt remarked, pointing to recent statements by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the dire situation at the border.

Hosts Brian Kilmeade and Griff Jenkins, who have both reported from the border this year, noted that the Border Patrol and other government officials have been pleading for help from Congress for months.

"From the California governor?! He should just resign at this point, to say that it's a manufactured crisis at his border," said Kilmeade.

Jenkins argued the crisis was not manufactured by the president, but by the "inaction of Congress to reform the asylum laws," as border officials insisted should be done.

The DHS secretary under Barack Obama, meanwhile, is pushing back on Democrats' drive to decriminalize border crossings, saying such a move would be tantamount to “open borders” policy and will lead to hundreds of thousands more people flooding into the U.S. every month.

“That is tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders,” Jeh Johnson told The Washington Post.

“That is unworkable, unwise and does not have the support of a majority of American people or the Congress, and if we had such a policy, instead of 100,000 apprehensions a month, it will be multiples of that."