Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Four Supreme Court justices honored at conservative Federalist Society dinner

Appearances of Supreme Court justices were not announced in advance by the Federalist Society

Shannon Bream
By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
PBS anchor wonders whether women should 'get into the streets' to protest Supreme Court Video

PBS anchor wonders whether women should 'get into the streets' to protest Supreme Court

PBS host Christiane Amanpour asked when women in the United States would get in the streets to stand up to the Supreme Court like women in Iran were standing up to their government.

Four U.S. Supreme Court justices were honored at a gala dinner Thursday night sponsored by the conservative Federalist Society.

All were part of a 5-4 majority that voted in June to strike down the Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing a constitutional, nationwide right to abortion, a ruling that received vocal applause from the 2,000 or so people attending the event in Washington.

SOTOMAYOR REJECTS PLEA FROM NYC WORKERS WHO LOST THEIR JOBS DUE TO COVID VACCINE MANDATE

Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Dobbs opinion, which returned abortion laws to the states, spoke briefly but did not mention the case. 

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr is seen during a group portrait session for the new full court at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr is seen during a group portrait session for the new full court at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. ( REUTERS/Jim Young)

"Boy, is your work needed today," said Alito, who joined the high court in 2006. "Congratulations to the Federalist Society on 40 years."

SUPREME COURT DEBATES FEDERAL LAW DEALING WITH ADOPTIONS FOR NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN

Justice Amy Coney Barrett also spoke after receiving a standing ovation, noting the protests outside the private residence of some justices after the abortion decision was handed down.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett smiles after a public conversation with Board of Trustees Chairman Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett smiles after a public conversation with Board of Trustees Chairman Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"It’s really nice to have a lot of noise not made by protesters outside of my house," said Barrett, who joined the high court in 2020.

NEW JERSEY FISHERMEN HOPE TO REEL SUPREME COURT INTO A FIGHT OVER FEDERAL REGULATORY OVERREACH

The evening appearance of the conservative justices was not announced publicly in advance.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who along with Barrett were nominated to the bench by President Trump, also appeared at the black-tie dinner but neither spoke.

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh watch as President Donald Trump arrives to give his State of the Union address to a joint session on Congress at the Capitol in Washington. 

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh watch as President Donald Trump arrives to give his State of the Union address to a joint session on Congress at the Capitol in Washington.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Justice Clarence Thomas, who also voted in the majority to strike down Roe, did not appear at the Federalist Society event. The legal and academic group has been instrumental over the years in promoting a conservative view of the law and Constitution, and helping move the federal judiciary to the right. 

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Sunday. She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court. Her latest book is "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families"

More from Politics