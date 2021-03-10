Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo's office flooded with protesters demanding Democratic governor's resignation

The group displayed two banners-- 'NY didn’t cancel Cuomo' and 'Cuomo canceled New York'

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four protesters were arrested outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office Wednesday after they blocked incoming traffic along Third Avenue. 

Drawing off the twin scandals dominating the headlines, Cuomo’s nursing home death undercount and sexual misconduct allegations, the demonstrators demanded the governor’s resignation for his response to homelessness, overdoses and the prison system. 

The protesters were members of VOCAL-NY, a group that has protested multiple times outside the governor’s office. 

New York Police Officers arrest activists with VOCAL-NY after they blocked traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Police Officers arrest activists with VOCAL-NY after they blocked traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP)

"Cuomo has failed New Yorkers. He has harmed millions of vulnerable people through public policy — and harmed women in his personal life. His leadership has failed," the group tweeted along with a video of the demonstration. 

New York Police Officers arrest activists with VOCAL-NY after they blocked traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Police Officers arrest activists with VOCAL-NY after they blocked traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP)

"We are here demanding his immediate resignation! And a NYS budget that funds housing, health care & economic relief for everyday ppl," VOCAL-NY added in another tweet. 

NEARLY 50 NY LAWMAKERS CALL FOR CUOMO TO RESIGN OR BE IMPEACHED 

VOCAL-NY is calling for the "Invest in Our New York Act" to be passed, which would heavily raise taxes on the rich to pay for social services. 

(Activist with VOCAL-NY block traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(Activist with VOCAL-NY block traffic on 3rd Ave. outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP)

The group displayed two banners-- "NY didn’t cancel Cuomo" and "Cuomo canceled New York."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has rebutted calls for his resignation amid growing sexual misconduct allegations, and reports that his executive team intentionally undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by not including those who had died in hospitals. He said it would be "anti-democratic." Nearly 50 lawmakers have called for the governor to resign or be impeached.  

More from Politics