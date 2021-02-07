George Shultz, former Reagan secretary of state who helped negotiate end of Cold War, dead at 100

Former Secretary of State George Shultz, an influential foreign policy figure during President Ronald Reagan’s administration, died Saturday at age 100 at his home in Stanford, California, the Hoover Institution said Sunday.

Shultz, a Hoover Institution distinguished fellow, held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during his long career of public service. Before spending more than six years as Reagan’s secretary of state, he served as labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon.

As the nation’s chief diplomat in the 1980s, Shultz forged a course for peace in the Middle East and tried to enhance Cold War relations with the Soviet Union.

Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to decrease the size of the Soviet Union’s ground-based nuclear arsenals. The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.

Shultz had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

George Shultz was more recently a professor emeritus at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

A cause of death was not provided by the Hoover Institution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.