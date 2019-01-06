Trey Gowdy fires back after Warren claims he left Congress for 'fat lobbyist paycheck'

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., hit back at Democrat Elizabeth Warren over Twitter in response to the Massachusetts Democrat's claim that he retired from Congress to collect a “fat lobbyist paycheck.”

Warren cited a Daily Caller article on Friday that reported Gowdy would be joining Nelson Mullins, a South Carolina law and lobbying firm.

“@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn't enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal,” she tweeted.

She then called for a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress.

"We need a lifetime ban on lobbying for members of Congress. And fix the swiss cheese def of 'lobbying' so anyone who gets paid to influence Washington has to register. Public service shouldn’t be a launching pad for guys like @TGowdySC & @JoeLieberman to enrich themselves."

Gowdy, who served for four terms before leaving Congress last week, responded on Twitter, "I'm not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced,” referring an Instagram live video of Warren opening a beer. "Don't mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts.”

Warren announced this week she launched an exploratory committee to consider whether to jump into the 2020 presidential race.

Gowdy has been a target for Democrats going back to when he chaired the House Benghazi Committee, which many Democrats decried as a witch hunt with the intention of disrupting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.