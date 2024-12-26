Expand / Collapse search
Former presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announces bid for DNC chair, looks to 'reinvent the party'

Williamson warns Democrat National Committee members against underestimating Trump's political achievements

Alex Nitzberg
Former presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced a bid to become the next Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair.

In a letter addressed to DNC members posted to her Transform with Marianne Williamson site, she pledged that as chair she would seek to "reinvent the party." 

She also warned that President-elect Trump's political accomplishments should not be underestimated.

"President Trump has ushered in an age of political theatre – a collective adrenaline rush that has enabled him to not only move masses of people into his camp but also masses of people away from ours. It does not serve us to underestimate the historic nature of what he has achieved," Williamson said.

"In fact, it’s important that we recognize the psychological and emotional dimensions of Trump’s appeal. We need to understand it to create the energy to counter it. MAGA is a distinctly 21st century political movement, and it will not be defeated by a 20th century tool kit. Data analysis, fundraising, field organizing, and beefed-up technology – while all are important - will not be enough to prepare the way for Democratic victory in 2024 and beyond," she asserted.

"We will create a surge of patriotic fervor, and a connectedness of the American heart to the great historical legacy of this country. Our ultimate success will be creating in people’s minds a sense that in order to further that legacy, your smartest move is to vote for Democrats," she contended.

Williamson, an author who says she has "worked as a spiritual/political activist" over the course of her career, pursued the Democratic presidential nomination during the last two presidential election cycles but failed to gain traction in both cases.

In early 2020 she dropped out before the first nominating contest, the Iowa caucus, took place. In 2024, she suspended her campaign in February but unsuspended it later that same month.

OUTGOING DNC CHAIR DEFENDS PARTY, SAYS 2024 COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE FOR DEMOCRATS

Other figures have also announced bids for the DNC chair role, including former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who recently served as Social Security Administration commissioner.

