Former President Clinton to stay in hospital Friday night

Orange, CA - A spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton says that he will remain hospitalized Friday night after checking into a hospital on Tuesday for a urological sepsis infection.

"President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center," Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena tweeted Friday evening. "All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly. In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight."

The statement added that the 42nd president is in good spirits at Orange, California's Irvine Medical Center and grateful for the outpouring of support across the world.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he has spoken with Clinton.

"Well, I wanted to see how he was doing, and because I've been trying to get a hold of him, and he's doing fine, he really is," Biden told reporters in Connecticut. "And he's going to be released from the hospital, and we talked about, which we were going to do before, getting together."

The president's team announced on Thursday that he had been hospitalized for what was later reported as a sepsis infection.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

The former president, 75, was in Southern California to attend private events related to the Clinton Foundation, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was admitted to the hospital after feeling fatigued following a gathering with some friends in Orange County, the report said.

A source close to the situation told Fox News the former president was "diagnosed as a urological infection which morphed into a broader infection. As you can see in his statement from his doctors, the prognosis is good and they hope to have him home soon. He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff."

