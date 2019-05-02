Onetime NM governor says humanitarian and security crises at border are intertwined

The former governor of New Mexico, Susana Martinez, on Thursday urged Congress to put political affiliations aside and act on the humanitarian and security crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Set aside that they're Republicans or Democrats and view this as something as serious as it is. And solve it,” Martinez said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” “Then the American people would again have faith in their government. But right now, there just isn't the confidence that Congress will do the right thing.”

President Trump requested $4.5 billion in emergency funds this week to deal with the humanitarian crisis on the border and deal with an influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

Martinez made it clear that the security and humanitarian aspects need to be tackled at the same time, lest the U.S. invite more chaos.

“You cannot address one issue, which is the humanitarian crisis, without dealing with the security crisis as well. Because all you're going to do is continue to invite people from all over the world. I think that's what Americans need to understand. Illegal immigrants are coming from all over the world and they are coming through the path of least resistance, which is the border between the United States and Mexico,” Martinez said.

The former governor preached urgency and argued that illegal immigrants should not be permitted to leave processing centers.

“I think Congress needs to understand there's no time to waste anymore. We cannot wait for courts to continue to make decisions and lawsuits to continue to be filed,” Martinez said.

