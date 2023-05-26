Expand / Collapse search
Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s wife files for divorce

Glenna Bevin said her marriage with the former KY governor is ‘irretrievably broken’

The wife of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin filed a petition for divorce Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Glenna Bevin said in the paperwork that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that they have been separated for over a year, the Courier Journal reported.

Then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrives to a picnic on Aug. 6, 2016. Bevin's wile has filed a petition for divorce Thursday.  (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Her petition requests joint custody of two minor children and states that she is unable to support herself and seeks assistance from Matt Bevin, child support and that their property be "appropriately divided between them."

Bevin, a Republican, was elected governor in 2015 and served one term. He was not immediately available for comment, the newspaper reported.

