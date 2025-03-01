Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launches NYC mayoral bid

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched his bid for New York City mayor with a video posted on his X account. This comes after much speculation that the governor would launch a comeback after leaving office in August 2021.

In the announcement, Cuomo acknowledged that "the greatest city in the world" is facing several challenges, touching on rampant homelessness, "random violence," and other issues he believes are harming the Big Apple.

"We know that our New York City is in trouble," Cuomo says in the launch video. "You feel it when you walk down the street and try not to make eye contact with a mentally ill homeless person, or when the anxiety rises up in your chest as you're walking down the subway."

"The city just feels threatening, out of control and in crisis," Cuomo said, placing the blame on political leaders and their "lack of intelligent action."

Cuomo called for more police and tougher action on crime and homelessness in the city. He admitted that in NYC, "police have been devalued," but said he wanted to restore "mutual respect" between law enforcement and residents.

Additionally, he talked about the state of the city's subway system and lamented that "people stand with their backs against the walls, away from the tracks" because they fear "being the next victim." Cuomo says they are "afraid of New York at its worst." He also called for a"permanent significant increase" in police presence in the subways.

"Government just has to get out of its own way and get it done," Curomo said, referring to the state of NYC housing.

The former New York governor went on to tout his accomplishments, saying that "government can make a positive difference." In particular, Cuomo highlighted his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he calls a "historic life and death challenge."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo became somewhat of a national figure, with some referring to him as "America's governor." His daily briefings became a staple at the time. However, many criticized his policies when it came to housing sick patients in nursing homes.

In August 2021, amid sexual assault allegations, Cuomo resigned, making way for now-New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to take his place.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has faced his own scandals, is running for reelection, but has an uphill battle as the city grapples with crime and homelessness.

New York City Democrats will pick their mayoral candidate in a primary election that is set for June 2025.