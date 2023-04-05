Former Dem congressional candidate details shooting that 'targeted' family's home

Former Democratic congressional candidate Justin Kanew said his family was "targeted" over the weekend at their Tennessee home, claiming someone shot at his house.

"On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping," Kanew wrote in a statement on Twitter. "This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt."

Kanew, who previously lost his bid to unseat Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn when she served in the House, said authorities had not completed their investigation and were not certain about a motive behind the attack.

"We urge the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday's unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice," Kanew wrote. "In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe."

TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER CALLS FOR EXPULSION OF THREE DEMS WHO LED GUN CONTROL PROTEST: 'WE CANNOT ALLOW' THIS

Kanew ended his statement by saying the family does not plan on making any additional statements and hopes the public can respect their privacy.

Police said they had been called to the home "after it was discovered that shots were fired into the residence." Authorities say the shooting happened between 10 and 10:30 Saturday night. The incident is being investigated as aggravated assault.

Kanew launched his candidacy for the House of Representatives in 2017, then telling People magazine that world events had initially inspired his bid.

"I just saw things happening in the country that I thought were dangerous," Kanew told the publication. "As a father, I started thinking about the world that my daughter would grow up in, and I wanted to help."

NASHVILLE POLICE OFFICERS AT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING GIVE HARROWING FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT OF TAKING OUT SUSPECT

Kanew also told The Tennessean in 2017 that he had been "mobilized" by the voting outcome of the 2016 election and criticized then-Rep. Blackburn's efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Kanew, a former producer and contestant on "The Amazing Race," is the founder of the Tennessee Holler, a progressive news site, and has continued to go head-to-head with Tennessee lawmakers.

In a video initially posted by the Tennessee Holler on Feb. 14, Kanew confronted state Sen. Jack Johnson with a camera. Johnson is seen speaking with another individual as Kanew walks up.

TENNESSEE LAWMAKERS LOSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS AFTER STORMING STATE CAPITOL

"Can't you see I'm talking to someone, you jack---?" Johnson says. "Yeah, get out of my face, you loser."

Another video posted shortly after the recent Covenant School shooting in Nashville shows Kanew approaching several Republican Tennessee lawmakers. Kanew is heard sparring with the GOP representatives over gun reform and legislation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yesterday at the capitol I asked this Tennessee Republican supermajority what they would do to combat gun violence and protect our kids," Kanew wrote in the post. "Their silence was loud."