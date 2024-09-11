Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION

Focus group reacts to Trump claim that migrants are ‘eating the dogs’ in Ohio town

The claims went viral online this week

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Trump claims migrants killing pets in Ohio town: They're so embarrassed Video

Trump claims migrants killing pets in Ohio town: They're so embarrassed

A focus group reacts to former President Trump claiming migrants killed and ate residents' pets in Springfield, Ohio, blaming the Biden administration. Credit: ABC News Presidential Debate

Voters across party lines in Fox News’ focus group reacted to a moment in Tuesday night’s presidential debate when former President Trump declared that Haitian migrants are "eating the dogs" in an Ohio town – despite pushback from local officials on the claim.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats," Trump said. "They're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame."

When Trump made the claim, approval from all groups – Republicans, independents and Democrats – dipped, with the strongest dips coming from independents and Republicans, while Democratic approval remained low.

FOCUS GROUP REACTS TO TRUMP SAYING HE WANTED TO SEND A ‘MAGA HAT’ FOR COPYING HIS POLICIES

TRUMP-HARRIS

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump during the second presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

The claim was based on a number of online reports that had gone viral in recent days. Springfield has seen a significant increase in the number of Haitian migrants arriving in the town, sparking complaints from a number of local residents.

Among those claims are a number of unsubstantiated reports that migrants have eaten ducks or pets. One claim appears to be based on an incident in Canton, Ohio, where a woman had allegedly eaten a cat – but there was no indication she was Haitian.

In response to a query from Fox News Digital, local officials pushed back against the claims surfacing online.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," the city said.

TRUMP FACT CHECKS HARRIS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE RIOT ACCUSATION: 'DEBUNKED'

Chris Murphy: Kamala Harris looked poised and presidential during debate Video

But a number of Republicans have continued to push the claims, including pointing to a report of a police call that claimed migrants had stolen geese.

At the debate, Trump’s approval rose again from Republicans and independents after the exchange as he started to talk more broadly about the border crisis, accusing Harris of "destroying this country" and warning that the U.S. "doesn’t have a chance of success" if she is elected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it dropped again among Democrats and independents, and rose slightly among Republicans, when Trump was challenged on his claim by the moderators and stood by it.

"The people on television are saying, ‘My dog was taken and used for food,’" he said.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics