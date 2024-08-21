Ohio woman facing charges after allegedly killing cat, eating it in front of witnesses

An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly killed a cat and began eating the feline in front of her neighbors.

Allexis Telia Ferrell, 27, is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct.

Ferrell reportedly stomped on the cat's head to kill the animal before eating it in a residential area in front of multiple people at a housing complex on 13th Street SE in Canton, Ohio, the Canton Police Department said, according to Gray News.

She was taken into custody on Friday night at 11 p.m.

Ferrell's initial bond was set at $100,000 during her arraignment on Monday, court documents show.

She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26.