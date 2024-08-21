Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Ohio woman facing charges after allegedly killing cat, eating it in front of witnesses

Allexis Telia Ferrell is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly killed a cat and began eating the feline in front of her neighbors.

Allexis Telia Ferrell, 27, is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct.

Ferrell reportedly stomped on the cat's head to kill the animal before eating it in a residential area in front of multiple people at a housing complex on 13th Street SE in Canton, Ohio, the Canton Police Department said, according to Gray News.

OHIO MAN SHOOTS 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN OUTSIDE TACO BELL IN MURDER SUICIDE, DID NOT KNOW VICTIM: POLICE

Allexis Telia Ferrell

Allexis Telia Ferrell, 27, is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct. (Stark County Jail)

She was taken into custody on Friday night at 11 p.m.

Ferrell's initial bond was set at $100,000 during her arraignment on Monday, court documents show.

OHIO MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDERING HIS 3 YOUNG SONS AT THEIR HOME

Police siren

Ferrell stomped on the cat's head to kill the animal before eating it in a residential area in front of multiple people. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26.