Florida state rep appears to get trolled with fake names during hearing: 'Anita D---'

A Florida state representative appeared to get trolled by raunchy fake names during his committee’s hearing considering several bills.

During Monday’s hearing of the Florida House Civil Justice Subcommittee, Republican Chairman Will Robinson moved the committee into public testimony on fellow GOP state Rep. Tiffany Esposito’s bill on residential tenancies.

A half-hour into the hearing, everything was running smoothly as Robinson read off the names of members of the public who were in opposition or support of Esposito’s bill.

However, shadowy, formless entities stalked the subcommittee chairman, putting Rep. Will Robinson in danger: trolls.

It appeared that some of the names read off by Robinson waiving their time to speak on the bill were a tad sexual in nature.

"Anita D---... is an opponent," Robinson said, looking around the room as the woman next to him covered her smile. "Waives in opposition."

"Holden Hisc--- is also an opponent," he continued on, looking around the room again. "Waives in opposition."

The lighthearted committee moment saw reactions online as the clip of Monday’s hearing made its rounds around the Twitterverse.

"VOLUME UP," State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price tweeted.

"This guy didn’t deserve this masterclass trolling but sometimes we just gotta sit back and have a good laugh," journalist Brendon Leslie reacted.

Political trolling is a tale as old as America, and has gone by many different names.

In 1947, amid the four-way race that saw President Harry Truman re-elected, 21-year-old William F. Buckley – who would found the National Review – and several associates trolled Progressive Party candidate Henry Wallace during a New Haven, Connecticut, rally.

Buckley and his compatriots, dressed in bohemian style, carried signs reading, "Let’s Prove We Want Peace/Give Russia the Atom Bomb," and failed in their attempt to release doves.