Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister withdraws as Trump's nominee to lead DEA

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew his name for consideration as President-elect Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

"To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister wrote in a post on X.



"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling," Chronister continued.

"I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County."

Chronister was appointed by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott to head the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in 2017, and has been re-elected twice.